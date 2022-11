Stile by Per Lei has plenty of Eagles-inspired fashions to help you look your best at your next game-day outing around the Main Line. Living in the Philadelphia suburbs, you’re destined to find yourself at an Eagles game, tailgate or watch party at some point this football season. With locations in Ardmore, Glen Mills, Media and Newtown Square, Stile by Per Lei has you covered with the perfect pieces to show your Eagles spirit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO