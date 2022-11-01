CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faith leaders in Chicago are hoping to engage the community in praying for those who have suffered from covid-19 and for a healthy holiday season ahead. Vaccinations are still top of mind, as health disparities in Black communities continue. It's something CBS 2 has been reporting on since the beginning of the pandemic.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has more on how a day of prayer is aiming to help. Seventy-seven neighborhoods across Chicago will be lifting up those who continue to be impacted by COVID-19."It makes sense to rally people, whether you are Jewish or Catholic or Protestant or...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO