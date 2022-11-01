ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher

An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
Affordable Care Act workers walk off job in KY and other states

The period for open enrollment for coverage with the Affordable Care Act started on Tuesday. However, workers in Kentucky and other states who would answer the phones walked off the job. Over six hundred workers at Maximus call centers in Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Virginia went on strike.
Illinois Superintendent Blames Mental Health For Fired Teacher Calling A Black Student The N-Word

Last week, we reported that a white high school teacher in Kankakee, Illinois, was caught on camera calling a Black student a “f****** n*****r” during class. Well, now the teacher has been fired, there are new details regarding an alleged book-throwing incident that preceded the racial slur, and the school districts superintendent appears to be stretching herself into a knot trying to tie the teacher’s clear racism to mental health issues following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yes, you read that right.)
Multi-faith Day of Prayer focuses on getting people vaccinated before the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faith leaders in Chicago are hoping to engage the community in praying for those who have suffered from covid-19 and for a healthy holiday season ahead. Vaccinations are still top of mind, as health disparities in Black communities continue. It's something CBS 2 has been reporting on since the beginning of the pandemic.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has more on how a day of prayer is aiming to help. Seventy-seven neighborhoods across Chicago will be lifting up those who continue to be impacted by COVID-19."It makes sense to rally people, whether you are Jewish or Catholic or Protestant or...
Major corporation tacitly withdraws threat to punish pro-life state

Eli Lilly and Company has tacitly backed down on its threat to punish Indiana for its pro-life law, which the pharmaceutical corporation promised to do this summer. Last week, Lilly announced a $92.5 million investment in Purdue University to create a talent pipeline of college students over the next 10 years. The company’s CEO, David Ricks, said the partnership will “help to keep our state’s best and brightest in Indiana, furthering Lilly’s ability to make life better for millions of people.”
