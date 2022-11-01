Read full article on original website
GOP Candidate Said Elites Drink Blood, Sell ‘Baby Body Parts’ After Abortion
Kristina Karamo, the Trump-backed GOP candidate for Michigan secretary of state, once expressed support in 2020 for one of QAnon’s most outlandish conspiracies: that elites drink the blood of children and ‘sell baby body parts’ after abortions. VICE News obtained an audio recording of Karamo’s appearance on...
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
State Abortion Bans Are Hurting One Demographic Of Women More Than Others
Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that protected abortion access across the United States, was overturned in June, via NPR. Court documents were leaked several weeks before the official ruling, though it was still a shock to women across the country when the news broke that abortion access was no longer protected nationwide.
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
Affordable Care Act workers walk off job in KY and other states
The period for open enrollment for coverage with the Affordable Care Act started on Tuesday. However, workers in Kentucky and other states who would answer the phones walked off the job. Over six hundred workers at Maximus call centers in Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Virginia went on strike.
Millions of Americans Will Be Left Behind in the Upcoming Midterms | Opinion
As we embark on one of the most important elections of our lifetime, felony disenfranchisement should be at the heart of the public agenda.
Illinois Superintendent Blames Mental Health For Fired Teacher Calling A Black Student The N-Word
Last week, we reported that a white high school teacher in Kankakee, Illinois, was caught on camera calling a Black student a “f****** n*****r” during class. Well, now the teacher has been fired, there are new details regarding an alleged book-throwing incident that preceded the racial slur, and the school districts superintendent appears to be stretching herself into a knot trying to tie the teacher’s clear racism to mental health issues following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yes, you read that right.)
"It's Never Simple": Homeowners Are Sharing What They Deeply Regret About Buying Their House, And It's Eye-Opening
"I dreamed of buying a fixer-upper and transforming it myself, assuming I'd save money and get lots of satisfaction from it. We've now lived there three years and still have not even touched some of the rooms."
Multi-faith Day of Prayer focuses on getting people vaccinated before the holidays
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faith leaders in Chicago are hoping to engage the community in praying for those who have suffered from covid-19 and for a healthy holiday season ahead. Vaccinations are still top of mind, as health disparities in Black communities continue. It's something CBS 2 has been reporting on since the beginning of the pandemic.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has more on how a day of prayer is aiming to help. Seventy-seven neighborhoods across Chicago will be lifting up those who continue to be impacted by COVID-19."It makes sense to rally people, whether you are Jewish or Catholic or Protestant or...
Virginia’s governor set up a tip line to crack down on CRT. Parents used it for other reasons
Some of the emails to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's parent tip line became public this week, after a lawsuit by the USA TODAY Network and other outlets.
Major corporation tacitly withdraws threat to punish pro-life state
Eli Lilly and Company has tacitly backed down on its threat to punish Indiana for its pro-life law, which the pharmaceutical corporation promised to do this summer. Last week, Lilly announced a $92.5 million investment in Purdue University to create a talent pipeline of college students over the next 10 years. The company’s CEO, David Ricks, said the partnership will “help to keep our state’s best and brightest in Indiana, furthering Lilly’s ability to make life better for millions of people.”
