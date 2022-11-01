ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

Ithaca PBA: Not enough officers to do the job

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- The Ithaca Common Council held a meeting Wednesday evening. However, the one item not on the agenda but a major topic of concern for many was public safety and the shortage of police officers. "When addressing our staffing emergency the response from many of you has been...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief

The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term

The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Two burglaries reported at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police say two burglaries have been reported at Ruth Bader Ginsberg Hall. One student told campus police money was taken from their room between October 20 and November 1. The other reportedly occurred between October 28 and 29 when someone allegedly stole clothes, credit cards, and cash.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Kiwanis donates $5,000 to help local veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Over the last five years, banners dedicated to local veterans have been posted all over Chemung County as part of the Hometown Heroes Banners program. On Thursday, Elmira Kiwanis announced how they’re donating roughly $5,000 generated from the program back to local veterans. “We thought,...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

City Employees Confront Common Council Over Budget Issues

It was a packed house at last night's City of Ithaca Common Council meeting where conversations regarding the cities commitments to its employees in the cities 2023 budget were the main topic of conversation. Members of almost every public sector labor union in the area were in attendance, including individuals...
localsyr.com

Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Diaper and Menstrual Product Giveaways in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning will be providing diapers and menstrual products for those in need at two giveaways in Elmira. The first event is happening on Monday from 4 to 6 PM at the Elmira EOP building on Baldwin Street. The second event is...
ELMIRA, NY
theithacan.org

County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

