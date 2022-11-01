#OneChicago is losing a key member. Derek Haas, who currently serves as showrunner for both NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ FBI: International, is departing both shows when they wrap their current seasons, our sister site Variety reports. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” Haas said in a statement. Haas went on to say he “learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf...

