2022 NYC Marathon: When will the Verrazzano Bridge be closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon -- now in its 51st year -- will see over 50,000 runners make their journey through all five boroughs this Sunday, Nov. 6. Runners will journey 26.2 miles covering all five boroughs. The annual event starts on Staten Island...
Watch out for road closures, delays due to paving efforts on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some Staten Island streets will be closed temporarily next week when the city Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts daytime and nighttime paving efforts in several communities. No paving or milling will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day or Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Despite continued community opposition, MTA awards contract for Staten Island Railway monopole plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite repeated and continued opposition from the community. On Wednesday, agency officials provided Community Board 3 with an update on the project to replace the existing radio system used...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
Mall Greenmarket has 3 more weekends to go, and no food scrap collection this Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now trending this fall at Staten Island’s two Greenmarkets — carrots, root veggies and apple cider doughnuts. Yet time is short for those seasonal items, particularly at the Mall location, which has only three more weekends left on Staten Island for 2022. The...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
NYC urges motorists to watch for pedestrians, cyclists as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the end of Daylight Savings Time approaching, New York City is reminding motorists to drive safely and look out for pedestrians and cyclists. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the launch of the city’s seventh annual Dusk and Darkness campaign, reminding residents of the increased safety risks to pedestrians and cyclists during the fall and winter months.
As prices at the pump increase in NYC, here’s where to find the cheapest gas on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the average gas price throughout the borough spiking by 20 cents per gallon over the past week, Staten Island drivers are scrambling to find the cheapest place to fuel up. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.76, which...
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Body recovered under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge after report of jumper, emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police discovered the body of an unidentified male below the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Wednesday afternoon following an emergency response to a report of a possible jumper. At 3:54 p.m., the male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive, lying on a rock underneath the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a NYPD...
Cop testifies on stationhouse demeanor of driver after crash that left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Moments after lying to arresting officers about his role in an attempted murder investigation, Robert Mustari “seemed upset” upon learning of the alleged victim’s condition, according to testimony delivered Wednesday in Supreme Court, St. George. Law-enforcement officials told a jury earlier this...
Planes to fly over Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Wednesday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the end of the morning rush hour on Wednesday. The two F-18 jets are scheduled to cruise at 2,500 feet above the span around 10 a.m. while traveling toward upstate West Point, according to Notify NYC.
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
When did driver apply brake in crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman? Data recorder info revealed at trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seconds that preceded the grisly crash that paralyzed Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island bagel shop owner, were the focus of the second day of trial Tuesday in state Supreme Court, St. George. Five seconds before the vehicle made impact in a wooded area...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
