Heidi Klum crawls into her Halloween party as a fishing worm, gets hugs from daughter Leni

NEW YORK — Looking worm-derful this Halloween, Heidi Klum.

The model, 49, went full slug for her annual Halloween extravaganza and showed up as a "rain worm," commonly known in the United States as an earthworm.

"I just wanted to think outside the box and do something different and I thought we all know a rain worm," says Klum of her costume while at her party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. "And I want to put a smile on people's faces. … I thought it'd be funny."

The model, who is known for her over-the-top Halloween getups, said the rain worm ranks high on her list of best costumes along with her memorable 2013 costume, when she dressed as the old version of herself .

She adds with a laugh, "I feel like a million bucks!"

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, completed the costume as a fisherman with a pole attached to his wife. His costume also included intricate makeup to give the illusion of a facial injury.

"My favorite part of her costume is that I'm a part of it. She comes up with amazing stuff. Her idea was the worm so I was like, 'What can I do?'" the musician recalls.

More: Heidi Klum is all smiles as teen daughter Leni struts down Dolce & Gabbana runway

Klum's daughter Leni, 18, was a first-time attendee, going as Michelle Pfeiffer 's Catwoman from " Batman Returns ."

"I was Catwoman last year and it wasn't very great. I picked out the costume morning of so it didn't fit well. I thought I should just redo it and up it a bit this year," Leni says of her inspiration.

Leni Klum hugged her mom Heidi Klum who was dressed as a worm for her 21st Annual Halloween Party. Noam Galai, Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Halloween 2022: See Becky G, Lil Nas X, Megan Fox and Paris Hilton dressed to celebrate

Prior to attending her mother's star-studded bash, the 18-year-old says her favorite Halloween memories are trick-o-treating and "after Halloween trading it with all my siblings (Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13) because we like all different candies." She's an M&M and pink Starbust girl.

Leni stood on a ladder to get a glimpse of her mother's costume on the red carpet for the first time. She then joined her to take a few photos.

Once inside the star-studded party, photos showed Klum changed into a sheer, glittering body suit along with her worm face makeup.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party. Noam Galai, Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Klum teased her costume on Monday with various Instagram videos of herself getting her makeup done and prepping with special effects.

" Almost ready #HeidiHalloween2022 ," she wrote in another video of herself looking at the camera in her worm getup.

More celebrity costumes: Jenna Bush Hager performs as Celine Dion on 'Today,' more daytime host Halloween costumes

As Klum dropped hints ahead of Halloween night, fans on social media enjoyed speculating about her costume. Many guessed she was going to be dressed up as Jabba the Hutt from "Star Wars."

" Happy Halloween everyone, coming right along, " Klum shared in one Instagram video.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heidi Klum crawls into her Halloween party as a fishing worm, gets hugs from daughter Leni