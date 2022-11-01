ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Heidi Klum crawls into her Halloween party as a fishing worm, gets hugs from daughter Leni

By Naledi Ushe and Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Looking worm-derful this Halloween, Heidi Klum.

The model, 49, went full slug for her annual Halloween extravaganza and showed up as a "rain worm," commonly known in the United States as an earthworm.

"I just wanted to think outside the box and do something different and I thought we all know a rain worm," says Klum of her costume while at her party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. "And I want to put a smile on people's faces. … I thought it'd be funny."

The model, who is known for her over-the-top Halloween getups, said the rain worm ranks high on her list of best costumes along with her memorable 2013 costume, when she dressed as the old version of herself .

She adds with a laugh, "I feel like a million bucks!"

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, completed the costume as a fisherman with a pole attached to his wife. His costume also included intricate makeup to give the illusion of a facial injury.

"My favorite part of her costume is that I'm a part of it. She comes up with amazing stuff. Her idea was the worm so I was like, 'What can I do?'" the musician recalls.

More: Heidi Klum is all smiles as teen daughter Leni struts down Dolce & Gabbana runway

Klum's daughter Leni, 18, was a first-time attendee, going as Michelle Pfeiffer 's Catwoman from " Batman Returns ."

"I was Catwoman last year and it wasn't very great. I picked out the costume morning of so it didn't fit well. I thought I should just redo it and up it a bit this year," Leni says of her inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GieHb_0iuFLHFg00
Leni Klum hugged her mom Heidi Klum who was dressed as a worm for her 21st Annual Halloween Party. Noam Galai, Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Halloween 2022: See Becky G, Lil Nas X, Megan Fox and Paris Hilton dressed to celebrate

Prior to attending her mother's star-studded bash, the 18-year-old says her favorite Halloween memories are trick-o-treating and "after Halloween trading it with all my siblings (Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13) because we like all different candies." She's an M&M and pink Starbust girl.

Leni stood on a ladder to get a glimpse of her mother's costume on the red carpet for the first time. She then joined her to take a few photos.

Once inside the star-studded party, photos showed Klum changed into a sheer, glittering body suit along with her worm face makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7d4i_0iuFLHFg00
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party. Noam Galai, Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Klum teased her costume on Monday with various Instagram videos of herself getting her makeup done and prepping with special effects.

" Almost ready #HeidiHalloween2022 ," she wrote in another video of herself looking at the camera in her worm getup.

More celebrity costumes: Jenna Bush Hager performs as Celine Dion on 'Today,' more daytime host Halloween costumes

As Klum dropped hints ahead of Halloween night, fans on social media enjoyed speculating about her costume. Many guessed she was going to be dressed up as Jabba the Hutt from "Star Wars."

" Happy Halloween everyone, coming right along, " Klum shared in one Instagram video.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heidi Klum crawls into her Halloween party as a fishing worm, gets hugs from daughter Leni

Comments / 7

Related
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
E! News

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill. Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.
People

Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume

The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.  "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

667K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy