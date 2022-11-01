Read full article on original website
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire
The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 7 deaths. High community levels now in 2 counties.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,546 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Friday as the CDC upgraded the community levels of coronavirus to “high” for two counties. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,335 — a 1% increase from a week ago and...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts
The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
buckscountyherald.com
Former Cascade Lodge landmark will reopen
Durham Springs, which was closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic, will open again as a wedding venue under new ownership. The sprawling property, once home to Cascade Lodge, a popular dining spot on Lehnenberg Road in Durham Township, has been purchased by Landmark Developers. Durham Township Zoning Officer Edward Child...
Beloved N.J. hot dog eatery The WindMill has a new owner
The WindMill, a notable group of New Jersey hot dog eateries, is under new ownership. Former owners Rena and Steven Levine announced their family’s sale of The WindMill via Facebook on Tuesday. “Since 1976, we have had the honor of serving you delicious food that made us a Jersey...
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
Why most winter season snow forecasts for NJ are total baloney
Earlier this week, I published an article with a detailed analysis of when "snow season" historically begins here in New Jersey. (Spoiler alert: It already started — measurable snow has fallen in New Jersey in eight months of the year, from October through May.) This is also the time...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him
Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores
The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
The skies above NJ will be spectacular the next couple of weeks
There are a couple of astronomical events happening over the next couple of weeks that will light up the skies over New Jersey. The Taurid meteor showers will be occurring over the next few weeks with two peaks: Nov. 4-5 (Southern Taurids) and Nov. 12-13 (Northern Taurids). According to Space.com,...
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
7-Eleven is selling and closing some New Jersey stores
7-Eleven announced this week that they would be selling some stores and closing others. Eighteen of the stores slated to be sold are in New Jersey. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021) are being sold. The 18 that will be sold are:. Speedway, 1215 Saint Georges...
