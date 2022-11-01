ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 6

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire

The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List

What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
NEW JERSEY STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Former Cascade Lodge landmark will reopen

Durham Springs, which was closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic, will open again as a wedding venue under new ownership. The sprawling property, once home to Cascade Lodge, a popular dining spot on Lehnenberg Road in Durham Township, has been purchased by Landmark Developers. Durham Township Zoning Officer Edward Child...
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
PennLive.com

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ

Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy