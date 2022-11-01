ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude

Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown

Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Residents living near Mount Mercy describe shooting of student athlete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Police say a 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire between 2 or more shooters on Elmhurst Dr. and Hazel Dr. Northeast around 4 PM Thursday. School leaders say the victim is a student and part of the cross-country team. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, November 4th, 2022

Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment

Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window

A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn

Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. Updated: 1 hour ago. A new report shows the U.S. economy remains strong despite inflation concerns. New restaurant pops up...
WASHBURN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy