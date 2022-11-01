Read full article on original website
Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude
Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown
Educators push back on Governor Reynolds' school voucher plan days before the midterms
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, local leaders gathered for the Cedar Rapids Public Dollars for Public Schools Press Conference at Sheet Metal Workers Local 263. The conference was part of a series of press conferences held around the state Wednesday for the Public Dollars for Public Schools Tour. Progress...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Police say a 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire between 2 or more shooters on Elmhurst Dr. and Hazel Dr. Northeast around 4 PM Thursday. School leaders say the victim is a student and part of the cross-country team. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, November 4th, 2022
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past year, nearly 400 UI students reached out via text, phone call, and online chat. Each one needing someone to talk to about a range of mental health issues. It’s part of the Student Support and Crisis Line launched by UI and CommUnity Crisis Services just last year.
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window
A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
