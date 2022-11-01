ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Hot & steamy afternoon, a few showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S59Lb_0iuFL9H700

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 11/1/2022 00:27

MIAMI - We kicked off the month of November with a very warm, muggy morning. Temperatures were above normal, in the upper 70s and low 80s, across South Florida.

While a few showers are possible, the rain chance is low. With high pressure in control, the easterly breeze will steer any storms that develop toward the interior and the Gulf coast in the afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IweYT_0iuFL9H700
Unseasonably warm for this time of year NEXT Weather

It will be hot and steamy in the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will soar to the upper 80s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. If you plan on heading to the beach, there is a moderate risk of rip currents and the UV index is high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emcbl_0iuFL9H700
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday night's lows will remain warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The heat is on again Wednesday with above-normal highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible on the breeze. But the wet weather will roll towards the west in the afternoon and evening courtesy of the onshore flow.

Thursday the rain chance increases due to an approaching weak cold front and more moisture around. Scattered showers will be possible. The front will stall to the north and fizzle out. We will not enjoy a big dip in degrees with this front, but the humidity will not be quite as high and it will be quite as hot to end the week.

Highs will be near normal on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the low to mid-80s. The rain chance is low through the weekend.

This weekend we "Fall Back" as Daylight Saving Time ends and we turn our clocks back an hour on Saturday night before bed. We will gain an extra hour of sleep.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Drier air arrives, breezy at times over weekend

MIAMI - It was a more comfortable start across South Florida on Friday morning with temperatures in the low 70s.We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. The rain chance is low as drier air moves in and high pressure builds in, but isolated showers can't be ruled out.In the afternoon it will be less humid and highs will be closer to normal in the low to mid 80s.The breeze will be increasing out of the northeast with gusts as high as 25 to 29 miles per hour. Heads up for beachgoers. There is a high risk of rip...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?

MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
MIAMI, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Martin (formerly Invest 96L) over the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path. Tropical Storm Martin is located about...
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble creates beautiful music and community

MIAMI - Once a week the gym at St. Mark's Episcopal School in Fort Lauderdale is filled with beautiful music from the South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble. Led by Dan Bassett, the artistic director, they are rehearsing for their 36th season. The orchestra of every instrument except strings began as the Flamingo Freedom Band. "It was a real fun little group that rehearsed in the back of the church and since then it's just grown and grown," said Bassett. Made up of over 60 active performers from ages 20 to 80, they perform live concerts to audiences of all...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida

6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s grand opening fun coming to Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

Raising Cane’s will make its highly-anticipated Florida debut in Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Located at 2301 NE Eighth St., the new location is across from the Portofino Plaza shopping center. At the grand opening, the fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

Private Dining in Miami – Part 2

Here is Part 2 in a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. For part 1, click here. Happy celebrating!
MIAMI, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom

South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

13 Excellent Restaurants For Celebrating Thanksgiving In Miami

Thanksgiving is around the corner and while some may enjoy spending the day cooking enough food to feed a small battalion, we totally understand those who would rather have someone else do all the cooking and clean up! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best Miami restaurants offering tasty Thanksgiving feasts this year, and luckily for us, there are plenty of options to choose from!
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Crews battle house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a blaze. Sky 10 flew over the home, located in the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, at around 4:15 p.m. According to Miami-Dade...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver

MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: History and modern cuisine go hand in hand at 27 Restaurant

MIAMI - Located at 2727 Indian Creek Drive on Miami Beach, inside The Freehand Hotel, which was just named Miami's fifth best hotel by Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, is 27 Restaurant and Bar. The entire space is a historic home. "It was a house, a 1930s house that was converted into the restaurant," said Executive Corporate Chef Jimmy Lebron. " So, we kept that feel and that authenticity within the food and the type of service we do and just keeping it homey and comfortable, like grandma." Cool Grandma, yes. Everything is a throwback in time. "Everything...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
Hot 99.1

Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy