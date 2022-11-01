Miami Weather: Hot & steamy afternoon, a few showers possible

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 11/1/2022 00:27

MIAMI - We kicked off the month of November with a very warm, muggy morning. Temperatures were above normal, in the upper 70s and low 80s, across South Florida.

While a few showers are possible, the rain chance is low. With high pressure in control, the easterly breeze will steer any storms that develop toward the interior and the Gulf coast in the afternoon and evening.

It will be hot and steamy in the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will soar to the upper 80s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. If you plan on heading to the beach, there is a moderate risk of rip currents and the UV index is high.

Tuesday night's lows will remain warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The heat is on again Wednesday with above-normal highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible on the breeze. But the wet weather will roll towards the west in the afternoon and evening courtesy of the onshore flow.

Thursday the rain chance increases due to an approaching weak cold front and more moisture around. Scattered showers will be possible. The front will stall to the north and fizzle out. We will not enjoy a big dip in degrees with this front, but the humidity will not be quite as high and it will be quite as hot to end the week.

Highs will be near normal on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the low to mid-80s. The rain chance is low through the weekend.

This weekend we "Fall Back" as Daylight Saving Time ends and we turn our clocks back an hour on Saturday night before bed. We will gain an extra hour of sleep.