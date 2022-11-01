ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse

SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Unified school board candidates weigh in on Latino parent concerns

As the San Diego Unified school board elections come to an end Tuesday, Latino parents are hopeful that the district’s next leaders will work hard to close the achievement gap and address discipline policies that have led to suspension rates that are higher for their children than others. They also want to know that children are being taught history in a culturally responsible way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Deceased candidate creates controversy in Chula Vista

Democrat Simon Silva had what appeared to be a comfortable lead in the race to be Chula Vista’s city attorney when he succumbed to cancer in early September. In the months since, city leaders and the local Democratic party have mourned Silva’s passing while also continuing to campaign for him against Republican Dan Smith.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges

Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad

A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking

Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. ﻿. This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Fleet Week begins in San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego is getting underway, with a boatload of events for veterans, civilians and children. “It’s just a great family event. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the military," said Larry Blumberg, a Navy veteran and the executive director of Fleet Week San Diego. “This is our opportunity here in San Diego to really connect with these young men and women who serve us on a daily basis.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Biden in San Diego

President Joe Biden is in San Diego to rally for Democratic Congressman Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough challenge from Republican Brian Maryott in the 49th Congressional District. In other news, the San Diego Democratic Party is promoting a dead candidate in the Chula Vista City Attorney race. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

New Elementary School Opens

Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight. Honor Flight San Diego is flying out Vietnam veterans to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdcitytimes.com

Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College

President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
OCEANSIDE, CA

