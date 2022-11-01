Read full article on original website
Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse
SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
San Diego Unified school board candidates weigh in on Latino parent concerns
As the San Diego Unified school board elections come to an end Tuesday, Latino parents are hopeful that the district’s next leaders will work hard to close the achievement gap and address discipline policies that have led to suspension rates that are higher for their children than others. They also want to know that children are being taught history in a culturally responsible way.
Deceased candidate creates controversy in Chula Vista
Democrat Simon Silva had what appeared to be a comfortable lead in the race to be Chula Vista’s city attorney when he succumbed to cancer in early September. In the months since, city leaders and the local Democratic party have mourned Silva’s passing while also continuing to campaign for him against Republican Dan Smith.
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges
Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
Roundtable: Analyzing key races and measures in San Diego County
The President stumps in San Diego in a key congressional race, voters to choose a new sheriff for the county, and a look at local measures in the run up to the 2022 midterm election. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on what President Joe Biden's visit to San Diego means...
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
Letter: Border Angels Founder Responds to Critical Local Newspaper Article
I am writing in response to the article published about me in the Oct. 23 issue of the San Diego Union-Tribune. First and foremost, I offer my unequivocal apologies to anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable with my words at work, or outside of work, and I am saddened if any of my words unintentionally caused harm.
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad
A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking
Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. . This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
Fleet Week begins in San Diego
Fleet Week San Diego is getting underway, with a boatload of events for veterans, civilians and children. “It’s just a great family event. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the military," said Larry Blumberg, a Navy veteran and the executive director of Fleet Week San Diego. “This is our opportunity here in San Diego to really connect with these young men and women who serve us on a daily basis.”
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Biden in San Diego
President Joe Biden is in San Diego to rally for Democratic Congressman Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough challenge from Republican Brian Maryott in the 49th Congressional District. In other news, the San Diego Democratic Party is promoting a dead candidate in the Chula Vista City Attorney race. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight. Honor Flight San Diego is flying out Vietnam veterans to...
Operation Dress Code helps female service members transition to civilian life
When RanDee McLain retired from the Navy in 2009, she saw many programs that helped male service members transition to civilian life, but no assistance was available for her and her fellow female veterans. Today, she is helping to fill that gap through Operation Dress Code. “It’s not really a...
Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College
President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
Gov. Gavin Newsom rejects all state funding requests to address homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has rejected every local California jurisdiction’s state funding requests, for the moment. Newsom’s office says they will meet with local leaders in mid-November to “identify new strategies to better address the growing homelessness crisis. Here in San Diego, the...
Chula Vista approves annexing county land, still needs county commission approval
Chula Vista City Council considered annexing 1,869 acres from San Diego County to Chula Vista’s city limits at its meeting Tuesday night.
