10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price increases than others.

Point2 analyzed the median home prices in 187 U.S. metro areas in 2011 and 2021, and identified the cities where prices have skyrocketed the most. Here are the 10 cities with the largest price increases over the past decade .

10. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $108,200

$108,200 Median home price in 2021: $332,000

$332,000 Percent increase: 206.8%

9. Las Vegas

Median home price in 2011: $124,700

$124,700 Median home price in 2021: $397,000

$397,000 Percent increase: 218.3%

8. Atlanta

Median home price in 2011: $98,600

$98,600 Median home price in 2021: $317,200

$317,200 Percent increase: 221.7%

7. Punta Gorda, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $97,500

$97,500 Median home price in 2021: $315,000

$315,000 Percent increase: 223.1%

6. Reno, Nevada

Median home price in 2011: $158,000

$158,000 Median home price in 2021: $531,800

$531,800 Percent increase: 236.6%

5. Cape Coral, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $102,900

$102,900 Median home price in 2021: $360,000

$360,000 Percent increase: 249.9%

4. Phoenix

Median home price in 2011: $115,500

$115,500 Median home price in 2021: $415,400

$415,400 Percent increase: 259.7%

3. Naples, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $175,000

$175,000 Median home price in 2021: $645,000

$645,000 Percent increase: 268.6%

2. Boise, Idaho

Median home price in 2011: $115,400

$115,400 Median home price in 2021: $468,600

$468,600 Percent increase: 306.1%

1. Detroit

Median home price in 2011: $53,800

$53,800 Median home price in 2021: $245,700

$245,700 Percent increase: 356.7%

All data is sourced from Point2 .

