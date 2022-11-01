ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price increases than others.

Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023
See: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

Point2 analyzed the median home prices in 187 U.S. metro areas in 2011 and 2021, and identified the cities where prices have skyrocketed the most. Here are the 10 cities with the largest price increases over the past decade .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zVwi_0iuFL1DJ00

10. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $108,200
  • Median home price in 2021: $332,000
  • Percent increase: 206.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwWFY_0iuFL1DJ00

9. Las Vegas

  • Median home price in 2011: $124,700
  • Median home price in 2021: $397,000
  • Percent increase: 218.3%

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSw23_0iuFL1DJ00

8. Atlanta

  • Median home price in 2011: $98,600
  • Median home price in 2021: $317,200
  • Percent increase: 221.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJfE6_0iuFL1DJ00

7. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $97,500
  • Median home price in 2021: $315,000
  • Percent increase: 223.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qw5Q5_0iuFL1DJ00

6. Reno, Nevada

  • Median home price in 2011: $158,000
  • Median home price in 2021: $531,800
  • Percent increase: 236.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdopZ_0iuFL1DJ00

5. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $102,900
  • Median home price in 2021: $360,000
  • Percent increase: 249.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGGmw_0iuFL1DJ00

4. Phoenix

  • Median home price in 2011: $115,500
  • Median home price in 2021: $415,400
  • Percent increase: 259.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU23c_0iuFL1DJ00

3. Naples, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $175,000
  • Median home price in 2021: $645,000
  • Percent increase: 268.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08u2dw_0iuFL1DJ00

2. Boise, Idaho

  • Median home price in 2011: $115,400
  • Median home price in 2021: $468,600
  • Percent increase: 306.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSX2t_0iuFL1DJ00

1. Detroit

  • Median home price in 2011: $53,800
  • Median home price in 2021: $245,700
  • Percent increase: 356.7%

All data is sourced from Point2 .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
209K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy