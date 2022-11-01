Habitat of Collier receives $25k from Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of FOX 4’s parent company, E.W. Scripps Company, supports causes important to the company and the communities it serves, like those in Southwest Florida.

Immediately following Hurricane Ian, Scripps organized a relief campaign across its 61 television stations nationwide. Viewers were asked to help the people and communities impacted by the storm with monetary donations and they responded. Over $250,000 has already been raised specifically for recovery efforts in Southwest Florida – and that number keeps climbing.

Through our essential community partners, every cent given is going directly to areas where it will do the most good. Over the next several days, FOX 4 will be out presenting $25,000 checks to some of impactful organizations that will play such an important role in Southwest Florida’s recovery in the months and years ahead.

Tuesday, FOX 4 presented its first contribution to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County. Habitat's intervention helps people afford housing. Habitat CEO Rev. Lisa Lefkow says to date, the organization has built about 2,400 homes for Southwest Florida residents.

You can help FOX 4 with this ongoing mission. Visit fox4now.com/gives or text FOX4 to 50155.