Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PFFh_0iuFKv0l00 This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> AnaptysBio (ANAB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $44

> Exxon Mobil (XOM) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $115

> Komatsu (KMTUY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman

> Lennox Int'l (LII) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $226

Downgrades:

> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $96

> Steven Madden (SHOO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $29

> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $20

Others:

> ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $17

> atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $18

> ATS Automation (ATSAF) assumed with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $95

> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $40

> Chemours (CC) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $24

> COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $34

> Evolent Health (EVH) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $33

> Horizon Pharma (HZNP) initiated with a Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $74

> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $288

> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> NorthWestern (NWE) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $55

> OptimizeRx (OPRX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $19

> Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $35

> SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $41

> Schindler (SHLAF) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) resumed with a Buy at Nomura

> Tronox (TROX) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $10

> Under Armour (UAA) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8

