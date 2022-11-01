ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)

 3 days ago

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

Authorities said that an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2021 Ford Mustang traveling eastbound on I-840. It crossed the median to make a U-turn when it hit a culvert.

Following the collision, it lost control, swerved off in the westbound lanes, and struck a 2015 Lincoln MKX at mile maker 32.

According to the officials, the Mustang driver, Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis, and his 17-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash. It is unclear if they were restrained during the crash.

The Lincoln driver, a 75-year-old Jackson woman, sustained injuries. The Lincoln was also occupied by a 3-year-old. However, it is unknown if she was hurt.

The crash is being investigated by Williamson County.

November 1, 2022

Source: WKRN

