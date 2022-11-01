ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Business Insider

Live updates: Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking what prosecutors say is Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme

The criminal tax-fraud case against the Trump Organization was suddenly delayed. One of the prosecution's witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 during a break in giving his testimony. Donald Trump's business empire is accused of defrauding tax authorities by paying executives off the books. Nov 2, 2022, 12:38 AM. Trump Org...
MANHATTAN, NY
Cleveland.com

Commentary: Birth control implant use rises following abortion bans, but informed choice is essential

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. I was part of the wave of people who opted for a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) in the days leading up to the election of Donald Trump. The reasons many of us clamored for these intrauterine devices (IUD) and birth control implants were simple: research shows some of these methods may be more effective than permanent sterilization, and the incoming administration had signaled its intent to undermine access to birth control.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy