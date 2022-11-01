Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Land JV Breaks Ground on Alabama Luxury Project
Brio Parc is scheduled for completion in 2024. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on Brio Parc, a 329-unit luxury multifamily community in Madison, Ala. Integra Land Co., together with Panther Residential Management are the project’s developers. The community is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2024.
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
Construction about to begin on the kayak portion of Huntsville’s Apollo Park
No one will confuse MidCity in Huntsville with the Ocoee or the Nantahala rapids, but within a couple of years residents will be kayaking not far from where others will be working on their golf swing or listening to some of the country’s top music acts. That’s because construction...
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
WAFF
UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian. Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a...
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
WAFF
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
Freestanding emergency department could be coming to Hartselle
Cullman Regional Hospital is working to bring a new freestanding emergency department to Hartselle.
Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs in Huntsville and North AL
There are two kinds of people in the world, the people who spend the days leading up to Christmas standing in line at the store and the people who shop in November and early December and spend their holidays enjoying their family. We all aspire to be that second type of person, right? Well, RCM is making it easier with this list of great Huntsville holiday markets and craft fairs. The perfect place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
Overturned vehicle on I-565 WB near Greenbrier caused delays
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) reported a crash that is causing some traffic delays on I-565 westbound near Greenbrier Road in Huntsville.
New trail among other improvements at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge has some new improvements, that park rangers say to attract more visitors year-round.
WAFF
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
parabolicarc.com
Blue Origin Completes the Delivery of Flight Engines to ULA for Vulcan’s Initial Launch
Blue Origin has delivered a set of BE-4 engines for the maiden launch of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) new Vulcan Centaur booster next year. The engines were delivered to ULA’s manufacturing facility in Decatur, Ala., after final acceptance testing. “We are very pleased to receive the first two...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAFF
Residency questions surround House District 10 candidate
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls soon to make their voices heard and there are a few questions about the residency of House District 10 candidate Dr. David Cole. One of the main questions is does Dr. Cole live outside of District 10 in Madison County?
Huntsville City Schools continues to work to ensure equity in its school system
Huntsville City Schools says it's continuing to work to ensure the school system provides equal opportunities to all its students.
Huntsville residents concerned proposed Flint River subdivision will add to flooding problems
Will the construction of a 198-home subdivision add to problems in an area in Huntsville known for flooding?. That’s the concern of residents who live near the proposed Nature’s Walk on the Flint East in the southeastern part of the city near the Flint River. Lennar Homes of...
Comments / 0