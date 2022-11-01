ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Integra Land JV Breaks Ground on Alabama Luxury Project

Brio Parc is scheduled for completion in 2024. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on Brio Parc, a 329-unit luxury multifamily community in Madison, Ala. Integra Land Co., together with Panther Residential Management are the project’s developers. The community is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2024.
MADISON, AL
fsrmagazine.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
WAFF

UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian. Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs in Huntsville and North AL

There are two kinds of people in the world, the people who spend the days leading up to Christmas standing in line at the store and the people who shop in November and early December and spend their holidays enjoying their family. We all aspire to be that second type of person, right? Well, RCM is making it easier with this list of great Huntsville holiday markets and craft fairs. The perfect place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Residency questions surround House District 10 candidate

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls soon to make their voices heard and there are a few questions about the residency of House District 10 candidate Dr. David Cole. One of the main questions is does Dr. Cole live outside of District 10 in Madison County?
MADISON COUNTY, AL

