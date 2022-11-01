Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center to host veterans only billard tournament
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., in partnership with the Shelby County Veterans Services, will be having a Veteran only billard tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. The Shelby County Veterans Services will be providing lunch for all players at 11...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Sidney Daily News
Honoring the county’s veterans
ANNA — A current Life Scout in the Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 recently installed a flagpole at St. Patrick Cemetery in Anna, making him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout. The St. Patrick Cemetery Board approached Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, and said they...
Sidney Daily News
RACK helps families in need
SIDNEY — The Community Foundation’s Match Day is approaching on Nov. 29. RACK, which stands for Random Acts of Christian Kindness, will use gifts received to help individuals and families experiencing hardships due to illness, job loss or unexpected difficulties. “We are here to help people through difficult...
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Sidney Daily News
Recent birth
SIDNEY — John and Stacy Curtis, of Sidney, welcomed their daughter, Oaklee Lynn Curtis on Oct. 1 at 12:41 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. Oaklee weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.75 inches long. She was welcomed home by two older sisters; Raelynn, 11, and Paisley,...
hometownstations.com
Local tattoo shop holds benefit for 2-year-old battling cancer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young boy fighting cancer has a local business in his corner. 2-year-old Maddox Owens has been battling brain cancer for over a year. At his side has been Tat-2-U, who held a benefit today to financially support him and his family. Sales from all tattoos and piercings went towards the family, and staff wore shirts to show their support for Maddox. Owner Lumpy Howden says that the business is happy to be able to participate in charitable causes in our community.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Joseph B. Swain, who has been employed in Ed Kah’s jewelry store for the past 11 years has resigned his position and will move to Alexandria, Indiana where he will open a jewelry store of his own. ————— The broom makers...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser set
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s memorial restored, husband is told
DAYTON — The leadership at a Dayton cemetery said they will make good on a Yellow Springs man’s complaint that a headstone he bought was changed because someone wanted to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye, in mid-October, told News Center 7 he believed Calvary Cemetery purposefully defaced...
Staff make Halloween costumes for babies in NICU at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Staff at Miami Valley Hospital made costumes for some of their littlest patients Thursday. Last Thursday the NICU unit in the Berry Family Health Center held its annual Halloween party. The staff made costumes for the babies that the parents get to keep. Staff also donate candy...
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health focuses on cancer patients
SIDNEY — Wilson Health Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day on Nov. 29 and will focus gifts received on supportive care therapies for cancer patients. Wilson Health began offering infusions this summer to give local cancer patients the ability to receive treatment close to home.
Sidney Daily News
Back in time
Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations instructor Jim Metz ladles homemade soup to guests at Sunday’s annual open house at Willowbrook on Oct. 30. Piqua resident Jim Hemmert displays a notebook containing records pertaining to a bull cart on display at the Garbry Museum during Sunday’s upper Valley Career Center open house. on Oct. 30 The wagon, one of only two that were manufactured, was built in Piqua during the 1800s, used by the Val Decker Meat Packing Plant for years before being acquired by Miami Citizens National Bank (now 5/3rd Bank). it was later donated to the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook,where it is on display.
Sidney Daily News
United Way closing the gap to 2022 goal
SIDNEY – The Shelby County United Way has exceeded $1 million raised for the 2022 campaign as of the finale luncheon at the Shelby County Veterans Center on Nov. 3. The goal for the year is $1.35 million. Additional donations are expected over the next several weeks. Campaign Chair...
Sidney Daily News
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua, Ohio. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility were announced in October 2021, but several factors went into the decision to no longer move forward.
Area humane society announces program to provide food, medical care for senior citizen’s pets
DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to help make sure senior citizens get the resources they need for their pets. The humane society partnered with Senior Resource Center to create “The Golden Ears”, a program to help ensure local senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels also get the resources they need for their pets.
Sidney Daily News
St. Nicholas to visit the Shrine
MARIA STEIN — St. Nicholas is going to visit the Shrine on Dec. 4, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. The day will include crafts, games, activities, cookies and hot cocoa. This event is best geared toward 5- to 10-year-old children. The cost is $10 per child, register...
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen FFA member wins national award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention. Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
