That was a costly fill-up: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:35 p.m. Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 2159 S. Green Road, where it was reported that an unlocked 2022 black Honda Passport parked in front of a gas pump had been stolen. Police searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle.
Cigarette thieves make a (smoke) break for it: South Euclid Police Blotter
A delivery driver reported Oct. 25 that 55 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the rear of his truck while he was making a delivery at Family Dollar. A witness told him that three male suspects had taken the items from the truck and left in a silver Cadillac. Disorderly...
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing a package containing the victim’s medication, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect stole the U.S. Postal package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the area of West...
Resident complains about after-hours leaf blowing : Bay Village Police Blotter
At 7:51 p.m. Oct. 28, a resident complained that his neighbor had been using a leaf blower for over an hour. An officer responded and advised the homeowner of the complaint and the hours for operation of yard equipment. Drunk driving: Lake Road. At 7:56 p.m. Oct. 28, an officer...
Theft suspect cited months after crime: Mayfield Police Blotter
A crime spree in Slavic Village: Neighbors, police work to stop a wave of break-ins
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One evening in June, Deborah Martin, the principal of St. Stanislaus School in Slavic Village, got a disturbing call from a custodian. An air-conditioning unit from her office window had been stolen. Martin tried shrugging it off, thinking, “God bless them, they need an A/C more than...
Stolen vehicle quickly recovered in South Euclid: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Feds charge Cleveland man with shooting near Public Square, six dollar store robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of shooting at a man in downtown Cleveland after stalking Public Square looking for someone to rob and later fleecing six area dollar stores, according to federal prosecutors. Federal agents became involved in the case because of a botched robbery outside...
Just out for a morning stroll -- to Michigan: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Responding to a report from a driver who saw a man lying on the ground along Ohio 91 at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 24, police located the man a short time later, walking at the bottom of the hill and heading north. He refused medical attention, stating that he planned to...
Drunk driver’s car missing two tires: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 3:30 a.m. Oct. 30, police noticed a car being driven on eastbound Chagrin Boulevard with heavy front-end damage and two missing tires. A traffic stop was conducted and it was found that the driver, a Northfield man, 31, was intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that the man’s car had run...
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
Resident reports yelling coming from neighbor’s house: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 23, a resident reported yelling coming from his neighbor’s home. Officers later learned that new residents had moved in with their respective dogs, which were not getting along. The yelling occurred when the dogs got into an altercation. No people or dogs were injured. Misunderstanding:...
Officers investigate stolen steak knives and suspicious TikTok account: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 13, a Traymore Avenue resident went to the police station to report a suspicion online account involving her daughter. The woman told an officer that someone had created a false TikTok account and posted photos of her daughter without her consent. There are no suspects. Police are investigating.
Suspecting her boyfriend is fooling around with a co-worker, woman takes gun into his workplace: Solon Police Blotter
At 11 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to Liberty Wire, 30000 Solon Road, on a report that a woman had a gun. The woman, who is not an employee, was found in her car in the parking lot and was detained. Officers learned that the woman had gone to...
Shot fired as thieves attempt to steal ATV: Parma Police Blotter
Felonious assault, Tuxedo Avenue: On Oct. 7, police were dispatched to a Tuxedo Avenue address regarding a suspicious incident. An arriving officer talked to caller, who said two unknown males entered the yard and attempted to steal an ATV. One shot was fired when suspects were approached by owner. There...
Hygienic thief caught shoplifting at York Road store: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 11, police were dispatched to a York Road store after an employee observed a customer stealing merchandise. An arriving officer located the Parma resident, who was attempting to steal dental hygiene products and razors. The woman was cited for the theft. Grand theft: Lotusdale Drive. On Oct. 11,...
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
Man with loaded handgun crashes Chevy into boulder: Berea Police Blotter
Overdose, carrying concealed weapon, drug trafficking, operating vehicle under the influence: Front Street. A Cleveland man, 42, was arrested, then taken to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 after he crashed a Chevrolet Malibu into a boulder on Front Street. Someone at Grindstone...
Judge orders ex-Cleveland police officer to spend 7 days in jail following assault conviction
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christopher Graham, who in 2017 was accused of assaulting a woman at a gas station while on duty as a Cleveland police sergeant, was convicted last month on a misdemeanor assault charge following a jury trial in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. Judge Jazmin Torres-Lugo on Oct....
Car stolen from driver escorting patient into UH cancer center: Officials
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.
