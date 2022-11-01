Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Blockchain firm Valereum gets nod to acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange
Blockchain company Valereum (6TJ.SG) has received regulatory approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to purchase the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The company’s disclosure statement did not reveal the amount involved in the acquisition but predicts that the deal will be completed in early 2023. Valereum noted that the purpose of the move is to “expand the access to European capital for early-stage and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India, and Africa.”
coingeek.com
Global Blockchain Summit: How blockchain tech will digitally empower the Philippines
When it comes to digital transformation, the Philippines still has a long way to go. The government knows this, which is why its officials are doubling down on their efforts to digitalize the country as it catches up with the rest of the world. From ‘social media capital’ to making...
coingeek.com
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem
The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong issues new guidelines for digital currency futures ETF
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued a circular containing the minimum ground rules for the operation of digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The rules are specifically designed for future-based ETFs, and as the SFC opens the window for all classes of investors, it deems it imperative...
coingeek.com
Blockchain Hustlers video series OUT NOW
Zug, Switzerland xx October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has just released their new video series, ‘Blockchain Hustlers’, introducing you to blockchain entrepreneurs who have chosen to build their applications on Bitcoin SV – the only blockchain cheap enough for start-ups and small businesses yet scalable to enterprise-level and beyond.
coingeek.com
Digital Tenge on BNB Chain? Are you kidding me?
Last week, Binance boss Changpeng Zhao (CZ) declared that after the exchange received a license in Kazakhstan, his team had persuaded Berik Sholpankulov, the First Deputy of the Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, to test integrating the Digital Tenge with the BNB blockchain. While he stopped short of...
coingeek.com
The necessary scalability of Layer-1 on blockchain
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain has opened up many possible applications, including payments, tokenization, smart contracts, and in general, data access management. For beginners, a recent article The Crypto Story, written by Matt Levine on Bloomberg, is a good read. It explains quite well in non-technical language some of the problems blockchain could potentially solve, as well as the problems it currently has. Especially, the article makes a good common sense case for the need for a new kind of database to replace the existing ones, something that the current crypto world largely misses.
coingeek.com
Introducing HandCash Pay
HandCash makes money go live. We are all about streaming money over the Internet. HandCash Pay makes it more accessible than ever before!. HandCash Pay allows companies to explore new revenue streams by adding payments with no base fee, on literally any platform. Easily generate payment links and QR code...
coingeek.com
Tether mints, FTX liquidates, Alameda pads balance sheet
Tether’s suspected ties to bank fraud are under a more powerful microscope as America’s top financial cops take over a stalled investigation of the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap. This week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY)...
coingeek.com
Swiss financial regulator to keep threshold for KYC on digital asset transactions
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, announced on Wednesday the conclusion of its consultation on proposed updates to its Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance. The proposed updates place heightened Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations on financial intermediaries, such as wallet providers and trading platforms. The revised ordinance will now come into force on January 1, 2023.
coingeek.com
India to explore if digital rupee can reduce government securities trading fees
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will launch a pilot for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) with specific use cases to be examined in depth. At the top of the list for the central bank is to explore how the use of the digital rupee can cut costs in trading government securities.
coingeek.com
IEEE Future Networks World Forum highlights
The 2022 Montreal leg of the IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum, took place October 12-14 in Palais des Congrès right in the middle of town. According to Latif Ladid, president of the IPv6 Forum and key organizer of the conference, the event returned to Montreal due to the city’s vibrant 5G ecosystem and an appetite for future technologies.
coingeek.com
How to use LaMint—the content curation platform that pays you
Ever wished you could earn money from your followers on social media without the need to shill products or accept sponsorships?. What if you just created great content and then earned tips or instant payments for unlocking premium features? That’s now possible thanks to LaMint—a social sharing platform powered by the BSV blockchain.
coingeek.com
HandCash Pay: Create links, QR codes easily for more efficient payments
HandCash’s latest launch, HandCash Pay, improves the payment process for businesses and consumers and significantly reduces the amount of time and money associated with payment settlement. HandCash Pay is an API that lets users easily create payment links and QR codes for payments that can be displayed or shared...
coingeek.com
India: Digital asset regulation will be the main priority as head of G20 nations
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the country will place digital asset regulations at the forefront of its objectives as it assumes the G20 presidency. Sitharaman disclosed this at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) 14th Annual International G20 Conference. The finance minister’s...
coingeek.com
Philippine FinTech Festival showcases ASEAN as global powerhouse for innovators, start-ups
Increased collaboration between thought leaders, policymakers key to advancing digital economies. The inaugural week-long Philippine Fintech Festival (PFF)- World FinTech Festival-Philippines successfully capped its week-long run, bringing together leaders from the government, various industries, the technology space, and other strategic partners from the Philippines, ASEAN, and the rest of the world.
coingeek.com
Block pins net losses on BTC’s fading consumer demand
Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block (NASDAQ: SQ) posted a net loss in its third quarter, with at least some of the blame pinned on fading consumer demand for BTC. Figures released Thursday show Block generated revenue of $4.52 billion in the three months ending September 30, 17% higher than the same period last year. Gross profits rose 38% to $1.57 billion but expenses rose by nearly one-half, resulting in a net loss of $18.7 million, significantly worse than the $3 million loss in Q3 2021.
coingeek.com
MetaProof offers ‘incredibly efficient’ SPV queries for BSV businesses
If you’re operating a high-transaction throughput project on the BSV blockchain, infrastructure developers Metastreme have new services to help. MetaProof offers SPV confirmations at a rate of thousands per second, with plans to scale dramatically upward in the coming months. SPV, or Simplified Payment Verification, is described in Satoshi...
coingeek.com
Gatekeepers be gone: Digital Markets Act comes into effect in the EU
Tech giants beware as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) entered into law on November 1, promising “an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy,” according to the European Commission. Proposed on December 2020 and agreed upon “in...
coingeek.com
Haste co-founder Joe DePinto details BSV’s unlimited possibilities in an interview with Joshua Henslee
Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a video this week where he spoke to Joe DePinto, co-founder of Haste Arcade, about Bitcoin SV’s (BSV) unlimited capabilities. DePinto begins by explaining how he started Haste Arcade with Daniel Wagner and the LeForce brothers Eric and Keith. They began using micropayments and BSV’s native capabilities to reward gamers for playing casual games using a leaderboard. DePinto harkens back to the time of arcade games. Back then, the reward was simply seeing your name etched on a leaderboard. However, Haste Arcade has made it so that if you finish on a leaderboard, you get a cut of every payment made by other players. This is called Instant Leaderboard Payouts.
Comments / 0