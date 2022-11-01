ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
wksu.org

Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future

In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

‘We heard you’: Cleveland reverses policy, will pick up leaves after backlash from residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is reversing course on one of its recent policies. After receiving negative responses from Cleveland residents, Mayor Justin Bibb said the city’s leaf-collection policy will return to high-generation neighborhoods. “I appreciate the feedback we’ve received from residents and members of council,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Bibb administration reverses course on Cleveland leaf pickup program

Just days after Cleveland announced it was requiring residents to start bagging their leaves, the Bibb administration reversed course and announced it would resume its curbside leaf collection program in previously designated high-generation areas. The decision comes after an outcry from residents and city council members. “I appreciate the feedback...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy