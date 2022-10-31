Mr. Jerril Partee, 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Mountain Home. He was born in Mountain Home on June 3, 1930 to Virgil and Ruby (Crothers) Partee. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Freewill Baptist Church, and a backhoe operator for many years. In fact, he was the first backhoe operator in Mountain Home. He loved farming, hunting, being a song leader at his church, and was an avid collector and restorer of John Deere tractors and old trucks. His true loves, though, were the Lord, his wife, of 68 years, Mrs. Irene Partee, and all his family and friends. He was one of the kindest, easiest going, and likeable people a person could ever hope to meet.Jerril is survived by his wife; daughter: Vickie Hilton; 2 sons: Gary Partee (Doyla) and Kregg Partee (Sheila); 6 grandchildren: Justin Partee, Jessica Marshall, Jeremiah Partee, Kraigen Partee, Megan Hilton, Rochelle Partee; 2 step-grandchildren: Carl Bozeman, and Donnette Headrick; 9 great-grandchildren: Chase Partee, Jeremiah Partee, Kameron Partee, Kaitlyn Partee, Garrett Whiting, Austin Marshall, Hunter Marshall, Kynlee Marshall, and Jojo Headrick, and sister: Linda Heavener. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons: Mark and Danny Partee; 4 brothers: Donald, Bob, Curtis, and Leonard Partee, and sister: Faye King.

