Jerill Partee, 92, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Jerril Partee, 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Mountain Home. He was born in Mountain Home on June 3, 1930 to Virgil and Ruby (Crothers) Partee. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Freewill Baptist Church, and a backhoe operator for many years. In fact, he was the first backhoe operator in Mountain Home. He loved farming, hunting, being a song leader at his church, and was an avid collector and restorer of John Deere tractors and old trucks. His true loves, though, were the Lord, his wife, of 68 years, Mrs. Irene Partee, and all his family and friends. He was one of the kindest, easiest going, and likeable people a person could ever hope to meet.Jerril is survived by his wife; daughter: Vickie Hilton; 2 sons: Gary Partee (Doyla) and Kregg Partee (Sheila); 6 grandchildren: Justin Partee, Jessica Marshall, Jeremiah Partee, Kraigen Partee, Megan Hilton, Rochelle Partee; 2 step-grandchildren: Carl Bozeman, and Donnette Headrick; 9 great-grandchildren: Chase Partee, Jeremiah Partee, Kameron Partee, Kaitlyn Partee, Garrett Whiting, Austin Marshall, Hunter Marshall, Kynlee Marshall, and Jojo Headrick, and sister: Linda Heavener. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons: Mark and Danny Partee; 4 brothers: Donald, Bob, Curtis, and Leonard Partee, and sister: Faye King.
Charles F. Hamilton, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Charles F. Hamilton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Charles F. Hamilton died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Eva Martin, 88, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Eva Martin of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Eva Martin died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Dora Anna Bates, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Dora Anna Clark Bates, 79, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022. Anna was born in Old Joe Arkansas on March 25, 1943, to LH and Dora Evalina Smith Clark. Anna is survived by two children Trena Kochman and Lee Dean Watters; and four grandchildren, Deanna, Mitchell, Shawn, and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren.
Joyce Burk, 80, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Joyce Burk of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joyce Burk died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Elmo ‘Moe’ Dutton, 59, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elmo “Moe” Dutton of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 29, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 59. He was born September 4, 1963, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Austin and Marie Kellem Dutton. He married Jessica Roth on March 8, 1986, in Gassville, Arkansas and was a career problem solver and friend. Moe lived in Mountain Home his entire life. He was a member of Gassville Baptist Church. A fisherman and outdoorsman and a man of honor.
James Stanley Wisniewski, 81, Ash Flat (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old James Stanley Wisniewski of Ash Flat are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Stanley Wisniewski died Wednesday at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHCA at Flippin’s homecoming
There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Mountain Home Christian Academy will play at Flippin’s homecoming, Cotter is home against Alpena, Viola hosts Mammoth Spring for homecoming, Ozark Mountain entertains Omaha for homecoming at Western Grove, Rural Special makes the trip to Center Ridge to meet Nemo Vista, Lead Hill heads to Eureka Springs, Bergman is home against Kingston for homecoming, Valley Springs travels to Hattieville to face Wonderview, and Jasper hosts Eagle Heights.
Talk of the Town – November 2
Join us for the Our Community Cares addition of Talk of the Town – The Elks Lodge of Mountain Home.
Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea, 68, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea, 68, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, died October 13, 2022.She was born November 27, 1953. A Graveside Funeral Service for Kaloha will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services...
2 weather records broken in October
Two daily weather records were broken during the month of October. The first was for a low temperature, and the second was for rainfaill. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, the low reached 26 degrees on the morning of Oct. 19. This breaks the old record of 28 degrees set in 1989.
UPDATE: Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. Yellville Fire Chief Steven Evans stated 30 firefighters from 5 departments were on...
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
Thursday basketball schedule includes makeup games between Flippin, Calico Rock
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule. On the high school level, Flippin travels to Calico Rock for makeup games, and Timbo hosts Deer. In junior high basketball, Cotter makes the trip to Omaha, Viola heads to Imboden to meet Sloan-Hendrix, Ozark Mountain entertains Harrison Eagle Heights at St. Joe, and Lead Hill is home against Bergman.
MH boys win Class 5A state cross country title, girls finish 4th
Mountain Home High School took part in the Arkansas State Cross Country Meet and left Hot Springs with more hardware. The Bomber boys captured the team’s fifth Class 5A state championship, and the girls finished fourth. It was the 10th state title overall for Mountain Home’s cross country teams.
Area cross country teams to compete on final day of state meet
A few area high school teams will compete on the final day of the Arkansas State Cross Country Meet at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. Marshall will compete in the Class 2A divisions. The girls’ race starts at 9, and the boys will compete 45 minutes later.
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident
A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
Kait 8
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa. The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.
Prison time handed down to Kendrick Sebree
A Mountain Home man pled guilty to charges in his newest criminal case and was sentenced to four years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday. Twenty-four year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested on drug-related charges in mid-March when officers went to a residence located...
MH among schools to compete in state cross country meet
Mountain Home will be among the cross country teams gathering in Hot Springs on Thursday. The Arkansas State Cross Country Meet will begin its two-day run at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Mountain Home will have the first two races of the meet. The Lady Bombers will compete in the Class...
