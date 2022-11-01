Read full article on original website
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.
fullycrypto.com
UK Shuts Down Fraudulent Crypto Trading Group PGI Global
The UK offshoot of a fraudulent American crypto funds has been wound up. The UK High Court has closed the company after revelations of illegal activity in the US. PGI Global used social media to promote huge returns on investments that were never paid. British authorities have shut down PGI...
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
CNBC
American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London
LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China
A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
Wuhan plunged back into LOCKDOWN - nearly three years after pandemic began - as China continues its brutal 'zero-Covid' regime
The Chinese city at the heart of the Covid pandemic has been plunged back into lockdown. More than 800,000 people in Wuhan have been told to stay at home until the end of the week. Authorities have reintroduced the draconian restriction — even though the city is only recording around 25 cases a day.
Prosus and Naspers deny report they are in talks to sell Tencent stake
AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Technology investment firm Prosus NV (PRX.AS) and its South African parent Naspers (NPNJn.J) on Tuesday rejected as "untrue" a report that they are in talks to sell their large stake in Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent (0700.HK).
TechCrunch
Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff
Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Paramount+ reaches 46M global subscribers in Q3, but stock drops ~9% on revenue miss
The company’s flagship streaming service, Paramount+, saw a slight increase in Q3, bringing the total to 46 million, up from 43.3 million in the second quarter when Paramount+ experienced a net add of 3.7 million subscribers. The streamer added 4.6 million subscribers this quarter, however, when SkyShowtime replaced Paramount+ in the Nordics, there was a removal of 1.9 million subs.
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
