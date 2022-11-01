ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
fullycrypto.com

UK Shuts Down Fraudulent Crypto Trading Group PGI Global

The UK offshoot of a fraudulent American crypto funds has been wound up. The UK High Court has closed the company after revelations of illegal activity in the US. PGI Global used social media to promote huge returns on investments that were never paid. British authorities have shut down PGI...
TechCrunch

Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup

Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
CNBC

American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
Vice

We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London

LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China

A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
TechCrunch

Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff

Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
TechCrunch

Paramount+ reaches 46M global subscribers in Q3, but stock drops ~9% on revenue miss

The company’s flagship streaming service, Paramount+, saw a slight increase in Q3, bringing the total to 46 million, up from 43.3 million in the second quarter when Paramount+ experienced a net add of 3.7 million subscribers. The streamer added 4.6 million subscribers this quarter, however, when SkyShowtime replaced Paramount+ in the Nordics, there was a removal of 1.9 million subs.

