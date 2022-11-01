ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Princess Royal opens hub for Royal Navy families

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zotQ4_0iuFICf000

The Princess Royal has opened a community hub which provides support for families with a parent in the armed forces.

Anne met users and staff at the new Gosport Community Hub which will serve 435 children from service families in the Gosport and Fareham area of Portsmouth.

The centre has been built and staffed thanks to a grant of £400,000 from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) which Anne has been the patron of since 2007.

Mandy Lindley, director of relationships and funding at the RNRMC, said: “As a Royal Navy veteran and Gosport resident of over 40 years, I am part of a proud and significant Royal Navy community in this area.

“My husband and I both served and my family have experienced some of the unique challenges and difficulties that come with service life, experiences shared by many families here in Gosport.

“Therefore, the creation of the Gosport Community Hub to support local Royal Navy families and the wider school community has personal significance for me, and I am proud that the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity has been at the forefront of delivering this milestone facility.”

The centre is partnered with the Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust (GFMAT) with the aim of providing families with a dedicated space to “meet, socialise and find valuable peer support from those who share the unique challenges of having a parent in the Armed Forces”.

Chris Willis, executive headteacher at the GFMAT, was named Income Innovator of the Year at the National School Awards 2021 for his involvement in the project.

He said: “The hub is part of our wider Gosport community strategy, which focuses on raising the aspiration and engagement of our families and community partners across the town.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
BBC

'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert

An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
owlcation.com

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Anita Durairaj

The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.
tatler.com

Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I

An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
tatler.com

Princess of Wales masters monochrome dressing on visit to Scarborough

The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and today was no exception as she joined the Prince of Wales for a visit to Scarborough to promote a cause close to their hearts: improving mental health services available to young people. The Royal Foundation of The Prince...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Popculture

Kate Middleton is The Royal Breaking The Unwritten Rules Now

Kate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales and she's already making the role her own. In fact, The Mirror reported that she's also breaking some unwritten royal rules in the process. The rule-breaking reportedly occurred when the Duchess of Cambridge went to Scarborough in early November. One of the...
newschain

Gary O’Neil expecting a tough test for Bournemouth against Leeds

Gary O’Neil expects a tough test when Bournemouth travel to recently rejuvenated Leeds on Saturday. Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table, just one point and place below O’Neil’s Cherries, and enter the clash bolstered by a 2-1 win at Liverpool in their last outing. It...
newschain

Buick weaves Breeders’ Cup Magic on Mischief

Mischief Magic swept in with a late run to land the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland. Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Mischief Magic was boxed in on the rail turning for home. However, the colt was threaded through the leaders to lunge in...
newschain

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has ‘already forgotten’ win over Chelsea

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has “already forgotten” his side’s win against Chelsea as they prepare to face Wolves. After a run of five games without a win, De Zerbi celebrated his first victory with the club when they beat former Seagulls manager Graham Potter’s Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex Stadium last weekend.
newschain

Ben Chilwell among Chelsea absentees for visit of Arsenal

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of his hamstring injury and the length of his likely spell on the sidelines. Graham Potter does not expect keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (plantar fascia) to be available until after the World Cup, while Carney Chukwuemeka is ruled out with a hamstring issue.
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

Alex Morris stepping down as Crewe manager for compassionate reasons

Crewe have announced Alex Morris is stepping down as manager having requested to do so for compassionate reasons. Morris was named interim boss in April after David Artell’s departure following the club’s relegation from Sky Bet League One, and he was then given the role on a permanent basis later in the month.
newschain

Kanye West posts on Twitter for first time since Elon Musk’s takeover

Kanye West has made his first post on Twitter since the social media platform’s takeover by Elon Musk. The US rapper shared a captionless photo of NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving on Wednesday. It received more than 30,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted. West, who has legally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy