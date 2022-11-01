ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Hires New Ceo Amid Community Backlash

Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith--often a controversial figure in local government--is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county's attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Six Residents Vying For Two Open Spots On City Council

With longtime councilmember Ken Carlson still in the running for a seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Pleasant Hill voters have two council seats to fill Tuesday. Or maybe just one. Incumbent Sue Noack squares off against five challengers for the two available at-large seats. Planning Commissioner...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Chief Shawny Williams Abruptly Resigns

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday. Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects.
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Small Quake Follows Major One Offshore

A small earthquake struck late Tuesday night east of Salinas, five minutes after a major quake occurred about 750 miles southwest of Half Moon Bay in the North Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.6-magnitude quake struck at 9:58 p.m. about 18 miles east of Salinas in...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Days After Abrupt Retirement, Former Sheriff Laurie Smith Found Guilty In Corruption Trial

Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring. Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff's office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

2 Women Robbed By Armed Suspect Wednesday Evening

MENLO PARK (BCN) Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who...
MENLO PARK, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million

There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 880

HAYWARD (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m. The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No...
HAYWARD, CA

