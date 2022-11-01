Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Hires New Ceo Amid Community Backlash
Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith--often a controversial figure in local government--is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county's attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
SFGate
Six Residents Vying For Two Open Spots On City Council
With longtime councilmember Ken Carlson still in the running for a seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Pleasant Hill voters have two council seats to fill Tuesday. Or maybe just one. Incumbent Sue Noack squares off against five challengers for the two available at-large seats. Planning Commissioner...
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Festive photos from San Francisco's Dia de los Muertos celebration in the Mission
The event returned for the first time since 2019.
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
San Francisco pizza restaurant Zero Zero set to close after 12 years
"It's all due to the downturn of business in downtown San Francisco."
Buena Vista Cafe: The one touristy Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant locals love
The mark of a great San Francisco tourist destination, after all, is that the locals go there, too.
Brooke Jenkins dismisses latest controversy, suggests more emails could leak
Jenkins raised the possibility more emails could be released.
A guide to Hayes Valley — San Francisco's hip, boutique-heavy neighborhood
These spots are worth wandering into during a visit to Hayes Valley.
SFGate
Class Action Lawsuit Filed By Twitter Employees Over Planned Mass Layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) With mass layoffs underway this week at the San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter under new chief executive officer Elon Musk, some of the employees have filed a class action lawsuit alleging the layoffs violated state and federal labor laws. The suit filed Thursday in federal court...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
SFGate
Police Chief Shawny Williams Abruptly Resigns
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday. Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects.
SFGate
Small Quake Follows Major One Offshore
A small earthquake struck late Tuesday night east of Salinas, five minutes after a major quake occurred about 750 miles southwest of Half Moon Bay in the North Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.6-magnitude quake struck at 9:58 p.m. about 18 miles east of Salinas in...
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
Hail and thunder reported as storm cells sweep Bay Area
Wednesday morning could see a few lingering showers, but the bigger story today is the chilly weather.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
SFGate
Days After Abrupt Retirement, Former Sheriff Laurie Smith Found Guilty In Corruption Trial
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring. Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff's office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
SFGate
2 Women Robbed By Armed Suspect Wednesday Evening
MENLO PARK (BCN) Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who...
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 880
HAYWARD (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m. The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No...
Comments / 0