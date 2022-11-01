ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor

By DJ Summers
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has locked in his lead over Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll.

Undecided voters are beginning to make up their minds about which candidate they prefer in a state where independent voters are the largest voting bloc.

Poll: Bennet still ahead in narrowing US Senate race

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show Colorado’s incumbent governor with a 14-point lead over Ganahl. Among voters of all political affiliations, 53.6% of respondents said they would vote for Polis, while 39.9% said they would vote for Ganahl.

Both candidates have gained voters since a previous poll in late September , whittling away the share of voters who said they were unsure. The share of voters who were unsure about their favored governor dropped from 9% in September to 2.8% in October.

Polis gained a smaller share of voters but still has a commanding lead. In September, 52.9% of respondents said they would vote for Polis. Now, 53.6% said they will.

Poll: More Coloradans disapprove of Biden than approve

Ganahl gained more of the unsure voters. In September, 36% said they would vote for her. Now, 39.9% said they will vote for her.

In the last month, both Democrats and Republicans have become increasingly partisan in their choice of governor. Independent voters remain more Democratic, but their approval of Republican candidates has strengthened significantly in the last month.

About 88% of polled Democrats said they would vote for Polis last month. In October’s poll, 92% said they would vote for him.

Republicans became similarly hardened to their own party’s candidate, though a larger minority of Republicans said they would vote for Polis than vice versa. The share of Republicans who said they would vote for Ganahl grew from 74.4% in September to 79.8% now.

Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support

Among independent voters, the share who favor Polis remained at 52.6% both in September and October, while the share favoring Ganahl grew from 33.3% to 38.8%.

More from this poll / full results

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 46

CHESTNUT BB
2d ago

King Packman Polis DESTROYING COLORADO makes COLORADO Number One 1 for TWO YEARS IN row for Auto Theft!! Way to goo polish polis!!Vote this thing out COLORADO DESERVES BETTER !! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply
19
Dinah Martinez
2d ago

Polis can you please answer my question what’s your take on our Border Crisis??? we’re overpopulated and frustrated yet y’all allowing more migrants in and decided for Colorado Citizens that we’re a Sanctuary State as most don’t agree!!! please lmk what your answer is I’m making a pro-con list to vote 🗳 thank you 😊

Reply(2)
5
WWWWatcher
2d ago

Someone tell me how the commercial with law enforcement officers saying he is for them but our crime is Sky High and you're life is in just as much Danger as Ours. Pueblo did get help with 3 crime scene trucks lol yeah that helps cameras too. Ahh the New World Order so many called a Conspiracy Theory.

Reply
2
