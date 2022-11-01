ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Biden approval falls in Colorado, more disapprove than approve

By DJ Summers
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden’s approval among Colorado voters continues to fall, particularly among independent voters.

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show an increasingly dissatisfied Colorado regarding Biden. Among voters of all political affiliations, 48.7% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance as the nation’s executive, while 43.5% said they approve. About 8% said they were unsure or had no opinion.

This shows a change from a month ago, when a larger share of polled Coloradans said they approve of the president’s job.

A separate FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted in late September. Then, a small plurality of voters approved, with 44.5% approving, 44.1% disapproving and another 11.5% neutral or no opinion.

Voters have made up their minds more about Biden’s performance in the last month. Only 7.8% said they have no opinion.

They made up their minds against his performance. The share who approve of Biden dropped one point, while the share who disapprove grew 4.6 points.

Biden has lost approval among independent voters, even as Democrats are supporting him more strongly.

About 75% of polled Democrats said they approved of Biden last month . In October’s poll, 85% said they approved.

Among independent voters, the share of those who approve of Biden dropped about 6 points in the last month, while the share disapproving grew 8 points. Now, a narrow majority of Colorado’s independent voters disapprove of the president.

Republican opinion stayed largely unchanged, with 85.4% disapproving in September and 88.6% disapproving now.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Douglas Bockman
3d ago

even with the california imports, colorado can come thru with real intelligence(still too much of a struggle). biden and harris are both criminals.

cathy wolf
3d ago

Anyone who truly "approves" of biden's abyssmal job performance is independently wealthy and living in a cocoon, insulated from the day to day reality of working Americans or just too stupid to know better and believe everything they are told or are deranged. Period.No logical, sane, engaged, non-rabid, non-radical, critical and independent thinking American approves of the debacle that is the bi-dum administration. Facts.

Jesse Sampson
3d ago

Colorado is waking up but I fear it’s too late. Colorado has become California East. Please vote RED people.

COLORADO STATE
