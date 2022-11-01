Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
geekwire.com
Portland startup raises $5.5M for tech that monitors reliability of cloud products
Metrist, a Portland-based startup designed to monitor the reliability of cloud services and products from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure and others, launched on Tuesday with $5.5 million in funding. The company was co-founded by CEO Jeff Martens and CTO Ryan Duffield, whose experience in DevOps traces back to...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff
Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
TechCrunch
Benitago Group exec confirms it didn’t close, but did lay off some employees
Co-founder Benedict Dohmen confirmed to TechCrunch via a LinkedIn message that “Benitago (or any related entity) is not shutting down its operations. We have not sold or disposed of any assets.” Though the company did make a few acquisitions this year, it shifted gears toward brand incubation and operations, or essentially developing their own brands.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 R&D tax prep, social media for founders, managing remote teams
After he posted a thread on Twitter offering several rationales explaining why some should definitely avoid them, I invited him to adapt it for a TC+ guest post we published yesterday. “Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he writes....
Elon Musk – live: Billionaire says he had had ‘no choice’ over firings as Twitter losing $4m per day
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary...
ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level
The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
getnews.info
Five Fold Impact Is An Executive Coaching And Consulting Firm Whose Strategies Have Assisted Over 400 Companies
Five Fold Impact is an executive consulting and coaching firm designed to help faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly using a proven and proprietary method of strategic business. The firm has a proven track record of helping faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly. They have helped over 400 companies generate over $100MM in annual revenue.
Tinder parent delivers stellar quarter as more people pay to find right match
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Match Group (MTCH.O) topped quarterly revenue estimates as more users looking for matches and connections took paid subscriptions on dating app Tinder, sending the company's shares up 16% on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems
Called Converge, the cohort will be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was announced last May and was backed by Microsoft and other partners. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will receive $1 million each and admission to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff, as well as early access to OpenAI models and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Present EZ-fill Smart™, a New and Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform
PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, and Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, announced today at CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU) vial platform, EZ-fill Smart™, a solution designed to improve drug packaging quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for customers. The new EZ-fill Smart™ is an evolution of Stevanato Group’s groundbreaking EZ-fill ® platform, and it brings new advancements that can create significant enhancements to customer product offerings amid growing demand for RTU vials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006001/en/ Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG present EZ-fill Smart™, a new and innovative Ready-To-Use vial platform (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
TechCrunch
Spend management startup Pleo lays off 15% of its workforce
“I’ll be honest. Pleo today, at the point of almost 1,000 employees and with our focus across 16 different countries, feels so different than just 12 months ago,“ co-founder and CEO Jeppe Rindom wrote in a blog post. “Yet the world has changed and our next chapter will...
TechCrunch
Fintecture wants to replace paper checks or manual transfers for B2B payments
“In the U.S., there are still a lot of paper checks. In Europe, it’s mostly transfers and manual reconciliation,” Fintecture co-founder and CEO Faysal Oudmine told me. But this underinvestment in the B2B market is weird as those transactions represent a much larger volume than B2C transactions. That’s because the average B2B transaction is much larger — we are talking about tens of thousands or sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.
TechCrunch
For immigrant founders in the UK, office hours with VCs are rocket fuel
This is just one of the (very minor) points of friction immigrants face when moving to a new country. Entrepreneurs who set up a business in a new country encounter more challenges. Lyubov’s own experiences as a Ukrainian immigrant in the U.K. gave her both great empathy for the trials immigrant founders face, and the belief that immigrants often make and build world-leading businesses.
