Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacar.com

Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel

The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City

For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Secret LA

37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November

It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
48hills.org

French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)

After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Mobile homes destroyed in Wilmington RV park fire

Several mobile homes were destroyed when a fire spread through the Pacific RV Park in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning. The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North McFarland Avenue. Flames were pushed by 10 to 20 mph winds but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

