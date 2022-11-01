Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Veteran Campus in Long Beach Helps House Hundreds of Veterans
Homeless veterans on LA streets are seeing a decline in numbers since the latest homeless count came out. The U.S. Vets Community Campus in Long Beach is taking some of the credit for what it's been able to do to help house hundreds in both temporary and permanent housing. It's...
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
lacar.com
Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel
The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
iheart.com
1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City
For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project
The project, "RTHM," is located at Atlantic Boulevard and South Street and will consist of 84 residential townhomes and 2,294 square feet of commercial space. The post Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?
Parents must check candies and other treats. Officials in Los Angeles (California) are urging parents and caretakers to check what their kids are eating this Halloween. It is not something we should ignore because contaminated treats and candies are reportedly everywhere in the city.
37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season
The bundt cakes are made fresh daily, with seven main cake flavors, plus seasonal varieties and come topped with Creative Cakery’s signature cream cheese frosting. The post Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
Proposed medical building next to Sunnyside Cemetery heads to City Council for approval
The Planning Commission voted Thursday night to recommend that the council approve the project at California Avenue and Willow Street, which would include the removal of a small walking trail and picnic area. The post Proposed medical building next to Sunnyside Cemetery heads to City Council for approval appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mobile homes destroyed in Wilmington RV park fire
Several mobile homes were destroyed when a fire spread through the Pacific RV Park in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning. The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North McFarland Avenue. Flames were pushed by 10 to 20 mph winds but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire […]
