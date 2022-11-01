ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

One-on-one with GOP's Tudor Dixon ahead of Midterm Election

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon, who is looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They talked about why Dixon thinks she deserves to be elected, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.

pepsiie
3d ago

if you think Dixon will do any good for Michigan you got another thing coming

The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades

Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor

LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
