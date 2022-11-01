ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’

By Emma Seiwell, Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f30Gt_0iuFGy5S00
A candle sits outside the home of Juavoni St. Victor, who was shot in the head near Crown St. and Rogers Ave. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn early Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Emma Seiwell/New York Daily News/TNS

A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died.

“He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by the whole situation.”

Juavoni St. Victor, 26, was was bike riding with two other people near Crown St. and Rogers Ave. in Crown Heights about 1:55 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired off shots at him and drove away, said police.

St. Victor was shot in the head , cops said. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police sources said St. Victor — who leaves behind a 5-year-old son — was a member of the 8 Trey Crips gang. But Bradshaw and a close friend denied St. Victor had any such connection.

“Great guy…no gang member,” said the friend, who gave his name as Jorge. “Not into that life, not into violence at all. His son loved him dearly.”

“That’s not who he was,” Jorge added. “He was a very family-oriented guy. He loved everybody. He loved us. There’s nothing that he wouldn’t do for anybody. If he had one dollar to his name he would give it to you.”

St. Victor had a record of multiple arrests that included charges of grand larceny, robbery and assault, said police.

In 2018, St. Victor was convicted on a robbery charge in Brooklyn Criminal Court and sentenced to five years, according to court records. He was released from the Ulster Correctional Facility in upstate New York in October 2021 and was expected to remain on parole until December 2024.

“It wasn’t really substantial, but it just happened that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bradshaw said of the robbery case. “They didn’t have all the proof. He still did what he had to do. He got out over a year ago.”

It was not immediately clear if St. Victor’s criminal record had anything to do with his murder.

St. Victor grew up in a “loving” home, said Jorge, who called his friend a “family-oriented guy.”

“He did it right by people. He was very respectful, respectful to elders. He just knows to lead by example,” said Jorge.

After his mother passed away, St. Victor, who was the oldest of five siblings, stepped up and guided the younger kids in the right direction, his aunt recalled.

“He was looking after them,” said Bradshaw. “Made sure they went to school, did their homework, stuff like that. He made sure his sister got into college. He’s making sure the other one was getting ready to graduate high school.”

The mother of St. Victor’s 5-year-old son was shaken by his death, said Bradshaw. “She doesn’t know what she’s gonna tell her kid. His son just started school,” the aunt said. “He was a good father. He gave his kid the best.”

The grieving aunt told the Daily News St. Victor was working closely with his son’s principal as the school helped the boy overcome a speech impediment.

“He was focused. Determined to make sure his son get the proper education he needed. Willing to do anything for his son and his family. Willing to nurture him to grow up to be a good man in society.”

St. Vincent ran a food pantry out of his home, where he would cook meals for homeless people in his neighborhood.

“People know to come here to get food,” Bradshaw said. “Whatever clothes he ain’t wear anymore he just gave to them. He started it with his mother. His mom and his grandma taught him to always give back.”

“He took care of the whole family. He stepped up to the plate,” Bradshaw said. “When he got out of school, he was helping with the family. He started taking care of my mom, taking her back and forth to the doctors.”

Bradshaw said St. Victor’s 76-year-old grandmother is broken hearted over the man’s death. “She’s in shock,” she said. “Taking it real hard you know? They were very close.”

Police are still searching for the shooter who took St. Victor’s life, but his aunt struggled to thing of anyone who may want to hurt her nephew.

“He never said anything about feeling unsafe,” Bradshaw said. “Nobody never showed him no malice, like they were going to come after him.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 21

AP_000034.dd643235d0ad4f8884aa2322d6d3eadc.0601
3d ago

I’m so sick of you trolls always having something negative to say… No matter how the person lived their life they are dead now… Find something to with y’all life instead of always being negative… Because the last I checked death don’t discriminate

Reply
4
Coy DeLaCruz
3d ago

Life ain't worth a damn in the streets of Crown Heights....RIP young man...a better existence awaits u....🌹🙏🌷🙏

Reply(4)
4
Eric Jones
3d ago

Oh weII, one Iess criminaI off the streets, was a menace to society

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspect wanted for stabbing stranger in Harlem subway station nabbed 5 days later when caught littering on tracks

A suspect wanted for stabbing a stranger in the back during a clash in a Harlem subway station was nabbed five days later when he was caught littering on nearby tracks, cops said. Mitchell Carson, 29, was also linked to a second transit stabbing in Harlem after he was taken into custody, police said. Transit officers stopped Carson at the 145th St. B and D station in Washington Heights about ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for choking, raping and robbing West Village jogger: ‘Why was this allowed to happen?’

A suspect has been nabbed for raping and robbing a jogger he choked unconscious in the West Village on Thursday morning, police sources said — with early risers ignoring the victim’s wails for help, according to a woman who called 911. Carl Phanor, 29, was busted by Port Authority officers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, law enforcement sources said. The officers spotted Phanor ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bust in 2020 Brooklyn slaying of Indiana college student Ethan Williams brings no joy; family prays shooter will ‘begin to understand’

When the call came as he was behind the wheel of a car Thursday afternoon, Jason Williams — whose son, an Indiana college student, was gunned down in Brooklyn in 2020 — thought something was wrong. “You might want to pull over,” said the NYPD officer on the other end of the line. Then came the news. Williams said the officer told him: “We’ve arrested a man for the murder of your son. He has ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD narcotics detectives, supervisors transferred out of Manhattan in Electric Zoo booze scandal

A dozen upper Manhattan narcotics detectives and their supervisors were transferred to other boroughs Friday amid an NYPD probe of allegations that members of their unit drank on duty at Labor Day’s Electric Zoo concert, the Daily News has learned. The massive shakeup at the Manhattan North Detective Bureau included the reassignment of commanding officers Deputy Chief Brian McGee and Inspector ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Suspect in fatal shooting of Brooklyn woman over rent dispute has fled to Tobago: NYPD

A suspect wanted for shooting a Brooklyn woman to death over a rent dispute with her family has fled to Tobago, police said Thursday. Danielle Parker, 29, was shot in the neck outside her family’s home in East New York and died six days later at Brookdale University Hospital. Moments before the shooting the suspect made calls and sent texts to the victim’s family, enabling detectives to learn ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Worker dies inside renowned Brooklyn bakery’s freezer after getting accidentally trapped for 5 hours

A Brooklyn bakery worker was found dead inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday by colleagues arriving for work at a local business renowned for its legendary black-and-white cookies, police said. Co-workers found the lifeless Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, a recently-hired employee, inside the popular Beigel’s bakery on Avenue D near E. 56th St. in East Flatbush about 8 a.m. after a freak accident, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Cops being sent to NYC Jewish communities in light of threats against N.J. synagogues

Cops are being sent to Jewish communities and houses of worship in response to the threats made against New Jersey synagogues, Mayor Adams said Friday. “As of now there are no credible threats against synagogues in New York City, but out of an abundance of caution you will see increased police presence in our Jewish community and at houses of worship,” Adams said on Twitter. “We are continuing ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy