Kendall Jenner Won Halloween For Me!

 3 days ago
If you recall, a video went viral of Kendall Jenner not knowing how to cut a cucumber but now she threw the joke on us! Well, Kendall posted on her IG that she dressed up for Halloween as a CUCUMBER!

LOL, I love it. Check out her Halloween costume below:

