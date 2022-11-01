2 Dallas Police Officers Injured In A Car Crash In Dallas (Dallas, TX)

Nationwide Report

The Dallas Police Department responded to a car crash that injured two police officers. The crash happened in the 9900 block of the Dallas North Tollway around 2:15 a.m.

According to the DPS, officers of the North Central Patrol Division were helping a driver of a stalled vehicle.

A vehicle collided with the squad car. The squad car hit the two officers leaving one with an arm injury and another with a leg injury. The officers were taken to the local hospital for treatment.

The stalled vehicle driver was not injured in the crash.

No charges have been made so far.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

Source: NBCDFW

