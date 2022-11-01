Read full article on original website
Ghostwire: Tokyo – New Bethesda Wall Art Reveals Potential Xbox Release for the PS5 Exclusive Title
Popular PS5 exclusive title Ghostwire: Tokyo might soon make its way to Xbox, after images of Bethesda's office in London showcased some pretty big confirmations. The images of the office were found by Twitter user Klobrille from workspace design company Area, whose website featured the now deleted pictures of the interiors in Bethesda's London office.
Godzilla Announces New Movie Coming Next Year
Toho is now celebrating Godzilla's big birthday in Japan, and has done so with the major announcement that the next major movie project is now in the works for the franchise! Godzilla's very first movie first launched in theaters across Japan on November 3, 1954, and ever since then fans have been using the day to celebrate just how much the franchise has done in the decades since. This has ranged from a huge slate of movies in Japan alone to a worldwide franchise from Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy in recent years. But it seems like Toho has their eyes set on what's next already.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
The Simpsons: New Treehouse of Horror episode turns Homer and Marge into anime characters
A brand new episode of The Simpsons will turn Homer and Marge into anime characters.Since 1990, the long-running animated sitcom has aired Halloween specials titled “Treehouse of Horror”.The latest edition will change the format of the series by parodying Death Note, a Japanese anime show based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.This parody, which makes up just one segment of the anthology episode, will turn Homer and Marge into human characters depicted in the Japanese anime style.Korean studio DR Movie animated the segment, which has been teased in new screenshots and...
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Square Enix disappoints Parasite Eve fans by announcing NFT game Symbiogenesis
A hot potato: Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) certainly don't attract the sort of interest they enjoyed at the start of the year, with companies such as Ubisoft backing away from the area after initially embracing it with gusto. But a declining marketplace hasn't stopped Square Enix from announcing a "new franchise" that revolves around NFTs, much to the annoyance of people expecting a revival of horror classic Parasite Eve.
Japan's long-awaited Ghibli Park is now open
(CNN) — Fans of Studio Ghibli have yet another reason to travel to Japan. A new theme park dedicated to the popular animation company's productions is finally open in Aichi prefecture, less than an hour from Kyoto by train. Ghibli Park, which opened on November 1, brings some of...
New Godzilla movie confirmed by Toho
Happy birthday to legendary monster Godzilla who turned 68 on Thursday (November 3). And to celebrate the King of Monsters' big day, Japanese studio Toho announced that a new Godzilla film will arrive in exactly a year's time. The film will be Toho’s first domestic Japanese Godzilla flick since Shin...
'You can only imagine my surprise'—how the original voice actor of Resident Evil's most iconic villain discovered he was in the game 25 years later
In the '90s, Pablo Kuntz did a quick VO job for a character named Albert Wesker, then promptly forgot all about it.
PS1 Fans Feel Heartbreak Following New Square Enix Announcement
Fans of Sony's original PlayStation console are dealing with some heartbreak today in the wake of a new announcement from video game publisher Square Enix. Just a few weeks back, a new leak associated with Square Enix seemed to suggest that the company was preparing to bring back a franchise that first began on PS1 over two decades ago. And while this leak sparked hope for a number of fans, it turns out that this rumor has turned out to be associated with an NFT project, of all things.
Hideo Kojima Responds to the Rumors of His Involvement With Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned
Hideo Kojima has responded to the rumors and fan theories that he was involved in the development of Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned and that it was secretly the next entry in the Silent Hill franchise. Kojima has confirmed he has no involvement and calls rumors of any connection to Blue Box a "nuisance."
Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded crosses 13 million players on Xbox and PC
Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, revealed that Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded has crossed 13 million players.
Hideo Kojima Says a Google Stadia-Exclusive Death Stranding Sequel Was Never in the Works
Hideo Kojima has addressed the report that stated he was working with Google Stadia on an exclusive Death Stranding sequel, saying those rumors were "unfounded." Kojima was speaking to The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley on his Spotify podcast Brain Structure and was asked about the report that said he was working on this project with Google before Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison made the final decision to cancel the project as the company didn't think a solo experience would sell well on the cloud platform.
CD Projekt Red reveals the game director for ‘The Witcher 4’
There’s still some time yet to go before we see anything substantial about The Witcher 4, but developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that Sebastian Kalemba has been appointed as game director, overseeing the new Witcher trilogy. “Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga,” said Kalemba on Twitter....
The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Adventure Games
For decades, handheld gaming wasn’t necessarily associated with adventure games. That’s largely because the technology in portable devices didn’t allow for the most immersive experiences. While adventure games still lived on those platforms and could do well, the type of adventure you find on PC and the last few generations of consoles was superior for many. Now though, hardware has come a long way, and the days of having no color on your Game Boy are well and truly a thing of the past. The Nintendo Switch is capable of housing some of the same big, immersive adventure games as your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best Nintendo Switch adventure games.
Kojima says claims of a Death Stranding sequel cancelled by Stadia are "unfounded"
The famed horror director also says definitively he "isn't involved" with Abandoned
The Witcher 4 has its director in a CDPR veteran
Sebastian Kalemba is also on board to direct the rest of the new trilogy
