ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NBC 10 News Today: Early voting in Louisiana ends today

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6uCQ_0iuFG2Pv00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Election Day:. What's on the ballot?. The Louisiana Secretary of State...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

National media calls out Louisiana broadband project

Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Cowboy Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay, Raeleigh Mobley, and Debi Faulk with Cowboy Church join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Bonnie, Raeleigh, and Debi share with Ashley and viewers details about their barrel run. For more information on this event, be sure to watch the clip above. For more Louisiana […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Miss Louisiana 2022 send-off event to take place November 17th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miss Louisiana Organization invites the community to join them in celebrating and sending off Miss Louisiana 2022, Gracie Reichman before she leaves to compete in the Miss America Competiton. The event will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5 PM to 6 PM. The sendoff will be […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Secretary of State releases early voting reports for NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released the statistical report for early voting in the state. Viewers can see the early voting results for Northeast Louisiana in the table below. Parish Votes Caldwell 940 Catahoula 997 Concordia 1,781 East Carroll 865 Franklin 2,009 Jackson 1,759 LaSalle 1,366 Lincoln 3,541 Madison […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head to head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday

A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy