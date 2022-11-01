Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Two Phillies Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League’s All-Star Game
Philadelphia Phillies fans could use a pick-me-up after Thursday night's loss in Game 5 of the World Series. This may not soften the blow, but for those who love prospects, it could be encouraging news. While the Phillies have been on their playoff run, seven Phillies have been participating in...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Tim Neverett Will Return to Broadcast Next Season
Tim Neverett came to the Dodgers in 2019 after three years as a play-by-play announcer for the Red Sox and seven years with the Pirates. For the past four seasons, Neverett has done play-by-play on the radio for Los Angeles as well as on television for the games when Joe Davis's other obligations pull him away.
Tri-City Herald
Mets’ Canha Says Jacob deGrom Wants to Stay With Team
The Mets enter this offseason with a few important free agents, none bigger than star pitcher Jacob deGrom. No one outside the Mets has really been able to gauge whether deGrom wants to return or not, but it appears that one of deGrom’s teammates is confident he does. Outfielder Mark Canha said that he’s talked with deGrom about potentially staying together next year.
Tri-City Herald
MLB The Show 22 Finest of the Franchise Bosses: Full List
MLB The Show 22 Finest of the Franchise Bosses are coming to Diamond Dynasty as fans prepare for the end-of-season promotion. Finest of the Franchise celebrates the best performing players from the past MLB season with special 99 overall cards. As well, there are special events, packs and more to partake in during the Diamond Dynasty event. It's the time to cement your endgame lineups and earn your favorite player items as the World Series wraps up.
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Boone: Isiah Kiner-Falefa ‘Can Be’ Starting Shortstop For Yankees Next Season
Even after being benched in the postseason, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is still in the running to start at shortstop for the Yankees next season. During an interview withThe Michael Kay Show on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone walked through New York's options at shortstop, insisting that Kiner-Falefa "can be" the club's starter come spring training.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Make History by Running Record to 8-0
HOUSTON – The last time the Eagles were 8-0…well, they’ve never been 8-0. That’s where they are now after beating the Houston Texans 29-14 at NRG Stadium, breaking free from a 14-14 halftime tie with a second-half surge that saw Jalen Hurts throw two touchdown passes, the defense intercept two passes, and Javon Hargrave collect two of his career-high three sacks.
Comments / 0