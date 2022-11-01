Read full article on original website
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
KQED
In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law
Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
KQED
The Bay Bridge’s 1936 Opening Was Four Days of Non-Stop Drama
Picture it. The Bay Area. November 1936. The first of the region’s two major bridges just got finished. The world is starting to feel smaller. Your brain is struggling to keep up with all of the feats of engineering going on in your midst, and the future feels closer than ever. What do you do?
2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
KQED
'We Dance United': Aztec Dance Troupes Preserve a Proud Heritage for Bay Area's Latinx Community
This week, communities across California celebrated Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with processions and ceremonies honoring the loved ones they've lost. In San Francisco’s Mission District, festivities kicked off with Aztec dance troupes blessing altars on 24th Street. “You were born in these traditions...
Half Moon Bay crab fisherman set illegal traps, prosecutors say
A commercial crab fisherman is facing charges for unlawfully setting crab traps in a Marina Protected Area off the coast of San Mateo County, prosecutors said.
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
KQED
Oakland Environmental Group Sues City Over Rubber-Stamp Approvals of Indoor Pot Farms
An Oakland environmental justice group has filed suit against the city for allegedly issuing rubber-stamp approvals for indoor cannabis growing operations without conducting state-mandated reviews of their potential for polluting air and water and harming human health. In a complaint filed October 21 in Alameda County Superior Court, the Environmental...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
Pedestrian struck by Toyota, dies near Hwy 101 off-ramp in San Rafael
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man. The man was walking across […]
Bay Area cold snap brings hail to South Bay; Frost advisory issued for North Bay
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
