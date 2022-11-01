SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO