Marin County, CA

KQED

In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

The Bay Bridge’s 1936 Opening Was Four Days of Non-Stop Drama

Picture it. The Bay Area. November 1936. The first of the region’s two major bridges just got finished. The world is starting to feel smaller. Your brain is struggling to keep up with all of the feats of engineering going on in your midst, and the future feels closer than ever. What do you do?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
KTVU FOX 2

Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Oakland Environmental Group Sues City Over Rubber-Stamp Approvals of Indoor Pot Farms

An Oakland environmental justice group has filed suit against the city for allegedly issuing rubber-stamp approvals for indoor cannabis growing operations without conducting state-mandated reviews of their potential for polluting air and water and harming human health. In a complaint filed October 21 in Alameda County Superior Court, the Environmental...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area cold snap brings hail to South Bay; Frost advisory issued for North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.
SAN JOSE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA

