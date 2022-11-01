Read full article on original website
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games
Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Jaguars
HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke from IMG Academy in Sarasota, Florida, and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Jacksonville Jaguars moments ago. McDaniels team has 10-games left to get this team back in the playoffs. Sitting at 2-5, the task won't be easy,...
SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Get Back in the Win Column vs. Falcons Following Bye Week
The Chargers sit with a 4-3 record as they return to play following their bye week in which they'll hit the road and face the NFC South-leading Falcons. Prior to the Chargers week off, they captured three straight wins from early to mid October, before dropping a lopsided loss to the Seahawks. While the bye week served as time to rest up, the Chargers remain with an abundance of injuries to key players, including wide receiver Keenan Allen who said earlier in the week that he suffered a setback to his hamstring.
Frogs In The Pros: Where To Catch Your TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 9 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week X of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton completed 22 or 30...
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on...
Colts Keys to Victory Against Patriots in Week 9
Throughout the 2000s, this matchup was must-see TV. The Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. Peyton Manning against Tom Brady. The two juggernauts of the AFC giving us instant classics each season. Fast forward to 2022, and it is a completely different story. Neither team has an all-time great...
Seahawks’ Geno Smith is not surprised. ‘I just didn’t get this good (in) one offseason’
Geno Smith wants to know: Why all the surprise over how he’s playing?. To him, this — leading the NFL in completion percentage, being the NFC offensive player of the month for October, playing the Seahawks into first place with the conference’s highest passer rating — is him.
Packers at Lions One of Cheapest Tickets This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions is always one of the more entertaining games on the schedule, with a split crowd at Ford Field making for a lively atmosphere. With the Packers having lost four straight to fall to 3-5 and the Lions having dropped...
It’s Should Be DeSean Jackson Time for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is primed, ready and excited to make his debut for the Ravens. All signs point to him playing Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. “I think that’s a good possibility," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson playing. "We’re going to keep...
Dodgers News: Tim Neverett Will Return to Broadcast Next Season
Tim Neverett came to the Dodgers in 2019 after three years as a play-by-play announcer for the Red Sox and seven years with the Pirates. For the past four seasons, Neverett has done play-by-play on the radio for Los Angeles as well as on television for the games when Joe Davis's other obligations pull him away.
What does ESPN’s FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Cincinnati?
Last week the Panthers lost a heartbreaker in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite a losing record, a win in that game would have left Carolina atop the NFC South near the midpoint of the season. The Panthers will be looking to regroup against the defending AFC Champion Bengals in...
Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6
HOUSTON — (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
Micah Parsons: Cowboys Record’s ‘OK’ - What’s Needed During Bye
The Dallas Cowboys head into their bye looking every bit a legitimate contender, especially in the NFC. But that doesn’t mean Micah Parsons is satisfied. “6-2 is OK. You know, I prefer 8-0,” the touchdown-scoring linebacker said, referring to Dallas’ record following Sunday’s 49-29 blowout over the Chicago Bears. “That’s just me. I don’t know who else agrees with that. It’s cool, but like we just have to keep going.
