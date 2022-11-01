The Chargers sit with a 4-3 record as they return to play following their bye week in which they'll hit the road and face the NFC South-leading Falcons. Prior to the Chargers week off, they captured three straight wins from early to mid October, before dropping a lopsided loss to the Seahawks. While the bye week served as time to rest up, the Chargers remain with an abundance of injuries to key players, including wide receiver Keenan Allen who said earlier in the week that he suffered a setback to his hamstring.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO