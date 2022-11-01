Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D Expenditure by Leading Companies Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market (2022-2027) by Infection, Type, Age Group, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 22.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Nanopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022: Huge Market Potential in Pharmaceutical Companies for Development of Effective Therapeutics - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Nanopharmaceuticals Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 62.22 billion in 2021, USD 79.94 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at...
Woonsocket Call
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2022: Delivery of Biologics Through the Transdermal Route Presents Opportunities for Innovation - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market (2022-2027) by Products, Route to Administrations, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 105.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Woonsocket Call
IoT in Chemical Industry Market Report 2022: Forward Integration, Superior Predictive Maintenance, and Quality Assurance Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "IoT in Chemical Industry Market By Technology, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The IoT in chemical industry market was valued at $57.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $193.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR...
Woonsocket Call
Blower Market Set to Reach $4.3 billion by 2027 | Leading players are Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Aerzen Machine
According to a research report “Blower Market by Product Type (Positive Displacement Blowers, Centrifugal Blowers, High-speed Turbo Blowers, Regenerative Blowers), Pressure (Up to 15 psi, 15-20 psi, Above 20 psi), Distribution Channel, End-Use Industry, & Region – Global Forecast to 2027″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the blower market size will grow to USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Woonsocket Call
Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2022: Players Include BASF, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Dow, Elliott Company, Foamcraft and Future Foam - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
US Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Innovative Robotic Product Offering Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "US Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. is one of the largest lawn mower markets. The region's growth is attributed to the growing governmental investments in expanding green spaces, including parks, playgrounds, and others, and the construction of new sports facilities owing to the increasing participation. The governmental initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage the adoption of smart technologies. Moreover, monitoring and addressing environmental issues are the focus areas of smart city initiatives. Also, energy conservation & efficiency are the prime concerns which are expected to propel the demand for battery-powered mowers in the U.S. market.
Woonsocket Call
Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Government, Non-Profit and Market Player Initiatives to Boost Adoption Bode Well For Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Antiparasitic Drugs Market, by Product Type, by Route of Administration, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Antiparasitic drugs treat parasitic infections. These infections result from parasites, which are tiny organisms that live on...
Woonsocket Call
Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of BYOD in Business and Technological Evolution to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Remote Monitoring, IIoT, AR and VR, Content Delivery), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The edge computing market size is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Marina Bay Capital Sees Massive Growth Opportunities in Asia’s Capital Markets
Marina Bay Capital, a specialized corporate finance advisory firm that helps companies seek access to the North American capital markets, presents unique opportunity investors to get exposure in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region. Vancouver, Canada and Singapore - Businesses seeking to expand their market share to Asia can now take advantage...
Woonsocket Call
WB-Mining launches the world’s first real gold NFTs
Kingstown, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines, 1st Nov 2022, The world’s first project to innovatively connect digital gaming and entertainment culture with the real world and economy is a brilliant idea by founder Jochen Weinel. WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. At WB-Mining the...
Woonsocket Call
Time Express Parcels helps B2B & B2C vendors expand in Dubai, Riyadh, & GCC
Time Express Parcels LLC enables its B2B and B2C onshore and free zones 3PL fulfilment and distribution services in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, & other GCC areas. More information is available at: https://timex.ae/. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - November 4, 2022 /PressCable/ — Time Express Courier, a leading B2B...
Woonsocket Call
Visitors to ‘Dubai Active’ Earn by Walking, Thanks to Limoverse
Dubai, UAE, 2nd November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Visitors to Dubai Active Show, one of the biggest fitness and wellness shows in the world, were in for a huge surprise when they earned money just from walking inside the exhibition centre. The show that was hosted at Dubai World Trade Center and ended on October 30, had more than 20,000 people visiting over three days. Visitors had to just download the Limoverse app, available on Play Store and App Store and walk through the exhibition arena and reach the Limoverse Fitness Stage to claim their Limo crypto tokens from Limoverse, the world’s first blockchain based health and wellness ecosystem and metaverse. Limo is an ERC 20 token from Limoverse and soon going to be listed in all the major crypto exchanges.
Woonsocket Call
Precarmart Private Ltd Offers the Best Deals on Used Cars for Its Prospective Customers in Bengaluru
Precarmart is not only handling the entire process of buying and selling second-hand cars, but it is also bringing in the right prices on used cars in Bangalore. Precarmart is a leading used car dealership that is currently operating in two cities, Bangalore and Mangalore while looking forward to expanding its business to newer locations in India. The dealership provides handpicked cars that can save a significant sum of money for those who want to own a cost-effective used car. Precarmart has an experienced team that ensures the high quality of the cars it chooses to purchase from their original owners. The dealership has a multi-stage quality-checking process to evaluate all its cars. Thus, only the best ones make it through.
Woonsocket Call
TinyGemsBreaks – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Full Acquisition of Interest in RKings Competitions
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has acquired the remaining 20% interest in RKings Competitions; the company now owns a total of 165,444 restricted shares of GMGI’s common stock payable to the two former owners of RKings. Company officials announced the transaction, which makes RKings a wholly owned entity of Golden Matrix, one which the company anticipates will grow quickly in several regulated jurisdictions, including Great Britain and Mexico. The company plans to expand the tournament platform into other Latin American markets in the next few years. In addition, Golden Matrix recently launched GMGI Assets, a complementary business designed to enhance the revenue stream and profit being generated by the RKings division. “As an example, and in some instances, the tournament winner of an expensive automobile may choose to take a predetermined cash option in lieu of the car,” said Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman in the press release. “When this occurs, GMGI Assets will take possession of the car and resell it. Each transaction has a built-in positive margin, and we expect this business to make significant contributions to GMGI’s overall financial results as the number of auto tournament offerings continues to grow in Great Britain, as well as additional jurisdictions in the future.”
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A. (SISA) (El Salvador). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Woonsocket Call
Busiest Year for Getting In With Oxbridge and Medical Applications
One of the UK’s leading educational services reveals that this has been one of the busiest years for university applicants around the country. It’s a fascinating trend that the company expects to see rise again next year, and could be put down to the current financial uncertainty. Young people are recognising the issues in modern society and want to set themselves up for a stable and secure future. Consequently, Oxbridge applications increase as these are seen as the two top universities in the country - and two of the best in the world, creating endless opportunities in the future. Likewise, medical careers are known to be rewarding and well-paid, so it’s no surprise to see so many applications in this department too.
Woonsocket Call
Busiest Year Ever For Personal Statement Service
Increased demand and competition for university places have led to the busiest year ever for one educational service specialising in helping applicants get on the course of their dreams. United Kingdom - November 4, 2022 — Personal Statement Service specialises in helping university applicants write the best personal statements possible....
Woonsocket Call
New Zealand Offers Visas Easily And Quickly Through A New Digital Portal
New Zealand is now offering visas for Japanese citizens who wish to travel to the country. The new online portal makes the application process simple and straightforward, and customers can manage their own documents and fees. This is a great opportunity for Japanese citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
Comments / 0