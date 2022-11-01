ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

earnthenecklace.com

Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?

Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Turnto10.com

Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee announced $166 million in funding for affordable housing

(WJAR) — The McKee administration announced on Thursday the availability of $166 million to help with affordable housing. The money was partly allocated from Rhode Island’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. “Just a few short months after we signed the budget, we are here opening up a competitive...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rhodycigar.com

Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI

This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Time to elect a new Johnston mayor

The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Uprise RI

As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing

HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Memorial area for Matthew Dennison, others in the works

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A memorial in honor of Matthew Dennison and others in West Warwick is in the works. The 17-year-old hockey captain for West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich died in March from injuries sustained when a car he was in collided head on with an alleged drunken driver.
WEST WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless

The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
RHODE ISLAND STATE

