His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens bidding for proposed supervised drug injection sites
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is moving forward with a controversial plan to try and help addicts by giving them a clean, safe place to use drugs, more than a year after Gov. Dan McKee signed off on creating “safe injection sites.”. The plan took a big...
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
McKee, Kalus trade attacks in last TV debate for RI governor
The contest has turned increasingly bitter as the two assail each other daily in TV ads, news releases and public appearances.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Lower-level Rhode Island employees make more than department heads
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Republicans are calling for a special legislative session on the heels of Gov. Dan McKee’s official request to raise the wages of select cabinet directors. Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale sent out a statement, requesting that...
Turnto10.com
Candidates for lieutenant governor debate school takeover on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Days before the election, the candidates for Rhode Island lieutenant governor went head-to-head in a final debate on "10 News Conference." Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Republican challenger Aaron Guckian battled it out on hot topics that have been hitting the headlines. “Providence...
Turnto10.com
Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
Turnto10.com
McKee announced $166 million in funding for affordable housing
(WJAR) — The McKee administration announced on Thursday the availability of $166 million to help with affordable housing. The money was partly allocated from Rhode Island’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. “Just a few short months after we signed the budget, we are here opening up a competitive...
Turnto10.com
Seth Magaziner says he learned importance of public service at young age
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With a swing set in the background, Seth Magaziner sat at a table at a playground not far from his Cranston rental home to talk to NBC 10 News ahead of his Election Day match up against Allan Fung. Magaziner’s young son enjoyed the playground...
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
independentri.com
NK appoints new interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
johnstonsunrise.net
Time to elect a new Johnston mayor
The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
ABC6.com
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
Uprise RI
As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing
HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Turnto10.com
Memorial area for Matthew Dennison, others in the works
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A memorial in honor of Matthew Dennison and others in West Warwick is in the works. The 17-year-old hockey captain for West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich died in March from injuries sustained when a car he was in collided head on with an alleged drunken driver.
Turnto10.com
New concert venue breaks ground at Bold Point Park in East Providence
(WJAR) — State and city leaders broke ground on a new concert venue at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Friday. Governor Dan McKee and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva were among the officials who attended the ceremony Friday morning and spoke glowingly at the venue to come.
Trader Joe’s in Providence is officially open
The grand opening of the new Trader Joe's in Providence is finally here!
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
