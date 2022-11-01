What to Do With That Leftover Candy
So, it’s November 1st and you find that your kids have scored enough candy to last until next Halloween. Even after they pull out their favorites, there’s a truckload left. Chambana Moms has seven great suggestions for using up those leftover sweets:
- Freeze it – Chocolates, hard candies, caramels, jelly beans and candy corn all freeze.
- Bake with it – Stir into cookies, brownies and frostings for cake.
- Save it for gingerbread houses
- Share it – Take goodie bags to grandparents, teachers
- Call on “The Switch Witch” – On Halloween night, kids leave their leftover or less desirable candy out for the Switch Witch who takes it and leave them healthier snacks, a toy, game, book or craft.
- Create a Thanksgiving countdown calendar.
- Take it to a Halloween buy-back program – Check your local dental groups.
Comments / 0