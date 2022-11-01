ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Do With That Leftover Candy

 3 days ago

So, it’s November 1st and you find that your kids have scored enough candy to last until next Halloween. Even after they pull out their favorites, there’s a truckload left. Chambana Moms has seven great suggestions for using up those leftover sweets:

  1. Freeze it – Chocolates, hard candies, caramels, jelly beans and candy corn all freeze.
  3. Bake with it – Stir into cookies, brownies and frostings for cake.
  5. Save it for gingerbread houses
  7. Share it – Take goodie bags to grandparents, teachers
  9. Call on “The Switch Witch” – On Halloween night, kids leave their leftover or less desirable candy out for the Switch Witch who takes it and leave them healthier snacks, a toy, game, book or craft.
  11. Create a Thanksgiving countdown calendar.
  13. Take it to a Halloween buy-back program – Check your local dental groups.

