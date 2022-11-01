Naomi Osaka, Hyperice and Modern Health Unite to Improve Mental Wellness

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today furthered its commitment to helping people improve their mental wellness with the launch of a guided meditation narrated by four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mental health advocate Naomi Osaka, now available in the Core App and developed by global workplace mental health platform, Modern Health.

“Our mission is to make excellent mental health care more accessible for people across the globe,” commented Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO of Modern Health. “We are delighted to offer one of our meditations co-created between our clinical experts and our Chief Community Health Advocate, Naomi Osaka, to Hyperice users to further that mission and normalize the topic of mental health in communities around the world.”

Naomi, a Hyperice Athlete Investor and Modern Health’sChief Community Health Advocate, is on a mission to destigmatize mental health and make self-care more accessible for all. “Relax with Naomi” includes Osaka calmly narrating instructions and inviting meditators to breathe in concert with gentle high and low tones. For those who feel lost or anxious while listening to meditations that are otherwise silent in between steps, the soothing sounds within Naomi’s tracks serve as a helpful anchor. The trick, as Osaka says, is to “simply be present with the tones.” Alongside this carefully curated meditation, users are able to increase their calm and focus by holding the Core device in their hands, which gently pulses and provides dynamic feedback guidance in tune with the sounds to the user.

“I want to be a voice in helping those who may not be as open when it comes to the topic of mental health,” said Naomi Osaka. “I hope the meditation I co-developed with Modern Health can inspire those to start a practice of their own as it has helped me so much in my mental health journey. I’m excited to combine my long-time support of Hyperice with my advocacy role at Modern Health to help make mental health practices more accessible and approachable for everyone.”

The release of “Relax with Naomi” meditation, provided by Modern Health, comes on the heels of Hyperice’s introduction of a first-of-its-kind pilot, the Mental Wellness Alliance, aimed at creating new pathways to build mentally healthy workplaces. Through a collaboration with 100+ companies spanning multiple industries including Equinox, Gatorade, PGA Tour and WHOOP, Hyperice designed a mental wellness program for the workplace that is collecting biometric data through the use of Core during meditation sessions.

With a goal of reaching one million participants by 2024, the study is already yielding strong results, with participants increasing their HRV by more than 25 ms on average within a meditation, while reducing heart rate by more than 5 bpm on average within a meditation.

“When we added Core to the Hyperice family in 2021, it was a message to the world that we believed in a holistic approach to wellness through one’s body and mind,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “We wanted to be able to deliver a tangible tool - something that the user can literally feel a physical connection to - to help achieve an improved state of mental wellness and mindfulness. Naomi has been a powerful voice surrounding the topic of mental health, so having her meditation, co-created with Modern Health, within the Core App further solidifies Hyperice’s mission and commitment to wellness, both mentally and physically.”

Grounded in science and driven by data, Core is designed to help people find calm, improve focus and inner strength. Unlike other meditation apps, Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels. Powered by the Core App, the purposefully designed Core Meditation Trainer uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those navigating meditation techniques. Users can enhance their meditation practice from home or the office and track progress within the Core App. Core is experiencing explosive growth and strong user satisfaction. Key highlights include:

Adding 500+ new users a month

Core users are highly engaged and build lasting habits - meditating 9+ times a month

Core users stick around - over half are retained after week 5

Core users love it - 4.9 star review on the App Store

The Core Premium app content ($69.99/year) includes thousands of guided meditations, breath training, soundscapes, and athlete content which are updated daily. All content can currently be accessed through a Core Premium subscription which users can try for two weeks free on either iPhone or Android. Together, the 12 months of Premium app content can be bundled with the Core Meditation Trainer ($179) for $199 (save $50) at checkout.

Core is now available in-store at all Target locations throughout the U.S. and available online at Best Buy, Bloomingdale’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

