advocatemag.com
Pecan tree at Trinity River receives protection from Texas Historic Tree Coalition
The West Dallas Gateway Pecan Tree, a 175-year-old tree which has lived through floods, drought and a city growing up around it, will now officially be protected by the Texas Historic Tree Coalition. The pecan tree overlooks the Trinity River at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and the Commerce Street...
advocatemag.com
Fried Chicken & Caviar: Turning a bistro into the neighborhood’s third place
Photography by Kathy Tran. Bobby Pollette was only 16 years old when he found his love for food and sought a mentor in the restaurant industry. Then a Hawaii resident, he found Jeff Acol, a chef at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Acol became Pollette’s mentor throughout each other’s careers for two decades.
advocatemag.com
Hamilton Park residents celebrate reopening of Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center
Hamilton Park residents and the Dallas Parks Board Council celebrated the reopening of the upgraded Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center Tuesday evening. After two years, the recreation center is finally open to the public again with an indoor gym for the first time. Previously, the only gym the recreation center had was an outdoor basketball court.
advocatemag.com
Dallas-based brand known for its flip-flops adds women’s boot
Hari Mari, an East Dallas-based footwear and clothing store known for its sandals, is expanding its product offerings with its first women’s boot. The women’s ‘midland,’ as the Chelsea boot is called, will be available in three colors — autumn, black and taupe. It launched just as cooler temperatures are on the way.
advocatemag.com
This local chef delivers handmade pastries to East Dallas neighborhoods
Keith Cedotal practically grew up in the kitchen. Between his French and Mexican grandparents, Cedotal was exposed to many different cooking styles and flavors. Far from the gadgets found in the high-end eateries in his portfolio, Cedotal learned to cook by eye and taste. “I just remember watching them cook...
advocatemag.com
Trust for Public Land receives $5.7 million toward the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Trust for Public Land (TPL), a nonprofit organization that creates parks and creates public land across the country, has received $5.7 million to help fund the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt across Oak Cliff and southwest Dallas. The Five Mile Creek Master Plan calls for over the addition of 23 miles...
advocatemag.com
Three Oak Cliff restaurants team up for holiday fundraiser
Restaurant Beatrice, Beckley 1115 and the Kessler Baking Studio will co-host a holiday fundraiser on Dec. 4. The event will be held at Restaurant Beatrice, which opened in May 2022. For $35, guests will receive smoked meats from Restaurant Beatrice, side dishes from Beckley 1115 and sweet treats from the Kessler Baking Studio. There will also be live music performed by the Weak Souls, a blues group from Oak Cliff.
advocatemag.com
‘My Pet Dragon’ slays topic of addiction
A Broadway-style musical about a girl grappling with addiction may seem an unlikely hit, but My Pet Dragon, presented in Dallas Nov. 11, will have you laughing, crying and singing along. Spoiler alert: the girl in the story “slays” her addiction before the final curtain. My Pet Dragon...
advocatemag.com
Seeking neighborhood feedback on Sprouts, coffee chain drive thru on Fort Worth Avenue
Oak Cliff residents packed the meeting room at Kidd Springs Park Recreation Center Tuesday to learn more about a site at Fort Worth Avenue and North Hampton whose owners, Vista Property Co., have requested rezoning to build a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store and two restaurants. Dallas City Council member...
advocatemag.com
Shakespeare Dallas selects new executive director
Shakespeare Dallas has announced a new executive director, following its 50th season. Karen Raehpour will take the lead of the organization starting Nov. 14. She was appointed by the board of directors and found through a national search guided by Martin Bragg & Associates. “I have always been a great...
advocatemag.com
White Rock Medical Center owner files for bankruptcy protection
Pipeline Health System, which operates White Rock Medical Center, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas. The company announced the news in October, citing “the significant, industry-wide financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including skyrocketing labor and supply costs, decreased ability to generate revenue and delayed payments from various insurance plans for critical patient care services already delivered.”
advocatemag.com
Mixed-income development to bring 87 residential units, pre-K to Old East Dallas
A multifamily development offering affordable and market-rate housing as well as space for a pre-K is coming to Old East Dallas. Groundbreaking on the Kiva East development is scheduled for early December, according to a press release. The project, which will be at 4806 Eastside Ave., is a collaboration between women-owned firms Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries. Located in City Council District 2, it will have direct access to the Santa Fe Trail. The property is surrounded by multifamily and single-family housing, as well as a commercial development with a Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and Cici’s Pizza.
advocatemag.com
Claire Stanard is a career collecting city commissioner
Claire Stanard starts her work day at 8 every morning, and she often finishes after midnight. Her days are filled with conversations with developers of all kinds, from hotels to daycare facilities to liquor stores across the entire city, and chats with community members. This job is not paid. That...
advocatemag.com
Quesadilla restaurant coming to Henderson Avenue
A quesadilla restaurant founded in Arkansas is expanding to East Dallas. Plomo Quesadillas Bar will open in a spot next to Houndstooth Coffee, High Fives and The Whippersnapper near Henderson and McMillan. The space has been vacant for a while now. As far as we can tell from street view...
advocatemag.com
Tips to make voting quick and easy
You’ve got three more days to vote in the midterms, but don’t worry about looking up your precinct. Voters may cast ballots at any Dallas County location today/Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday/Election Day. You’ll find...
