ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Agrees To Cover Costs Of WWE’s Hush Money Investigation
The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Vince McMahon’s affair involving a former employee. It was also reported that Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. He continued paying through that hush money investigation.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
ringsidenews.com
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Suggests Emma Try Out Dancing with the Stars Instead of WWE
Emma made her surprising return to SmackDown last week where she answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Despite a valiant effort, Emma came up short in her return match against the former UFC Fighter. As seen on SmackDown this week, the camera panned in on Ronda Rousey as Emma was...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Name Drops CM Punk During Media Appearance
The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in AEW is still talked about. The matter is the subject of an investigation on who was really responsible. While Punk is still out on injury/suspension currently, his name was actually dropped recently by AEW’s head honcho, Tony Khan.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Voices Concern After iPhone Delivery Doesn’t Go As Planned
Kayla Braxton is one of the best personalities WWE has to offer. She is often known for speaking her mind when she fires back at online trolls. Braxton isn’t one to take anything lightly, even if it is a logistical issue. Kayla Braxton recently suffered an issue regarding the...
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Says Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Were ‘Victims’ In AEW All Out Brawl
Update: Matt Hardy has now pulled a U-turn on his claim that he witnessed Brawl Out. Original: AEW was turned upside-down when The Elite and CM Punk battled after All Out. This was an unscheduled fight in Punk’s locker room, one that saw a lot of buzz, speculation, and the possible firing of CM Punk. As for The Elite, they will be back soon.
ringsidenews.com
‘We Want Sami Zayn’ Chants Erupt During WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place tomorrow at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be headlined by Logan Paul taking on the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Sami Zayn’s absence did not sit well with the Saudi audience.
ringsidenews.com
Colt Cabana Returns To Answer ROH World Title Open Challenge During AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho issued an open challenge for his ROH World Championship during a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. The Ocho said he’ll take on any former ROH Champion. Tonight, an unexpected opponent answered the challenge. Chris Jericho appeared during Dynamite tonight to put his ROH World Championship on the...
ringsidenews.com
R-Truth Likely Suffered ‘Very Serious’ Injury On WWE NXT This Week
The WWE locker room is full of talented Superstars who go out of their way to entertain fans. R-Truth is one such Superstar, who has seen a career resurgence over the past few years. The most-decorated WWE 24/7 Champion in history suffered an injury on NXT this week, and it seems his injury is worse than initially thought.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Teases The Elite’s Return With Another Video During Dynamite This Week
The Elite were stripped of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship following a brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were accused of villainizing Punk after the brawl as well. Tonight, the trio got another vignette during Dynamite. AEW teased The Elite’s return...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman & Omos Get Physical During WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Braun Strowman is currently signed to WWE and fights on the SmackDown brand. Omos, on the other side, is currently signed to WWE and performs on the WWE Raw brand. The two will meet on November 5th, but they got physical at the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference. Braun Strowman...
