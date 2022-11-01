Read full article on original website
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Men arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and...
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
Complex
94-Year-Old Known as ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies Months After First Bath in Over 60 Years
An Iranian 94-year-old nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for famously not bathing since the middle of the 20th century has died. The BBC writes Amou Haji passed away on Sunday in Dezhgah village, which is located in the southern province of Fars. The local community called him “Uncle Haji.” Out of fear of contracting an illness, he hadn’t cleaned himself with soap or water for what’s been reported as roughly six or seven decades.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
Missing 12-year-old found dead in a trunk
Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
