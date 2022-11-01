ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KuCoin Wallet Announced the Launch of Chrome Extension Officially

 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

The KuCoin Wallet, designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially launched a Chrome Extension with comprehensively improved security technology and architecture, ensuring the security of user assets across multiple dimensions and safeguarding the Web3 experience. As the crypto industry continues to develop and user demand becomes more and more diverse, easy-to-adopt wallet extensions have become a necessity for all kinds of users. Despite this, past security incidents show that assets are stolen from wallet extensions almost every year, affecting a large number of users and resulting in losses of up to USD 2 Billion in 2022. Safety and easy to use become the main demands for users. Driven by the users demands and the industry reality, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is set up to be a safe, reliable and the first wallet with comprehensive Multi-Device Integration.

The First Wallet with Comprehensive Multi-Device Integration

The KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is a multi-chain wallet based on the Chrome browser that perfectly transplants functionality on mobile devices. In the past, the split management of PC and mobile wallets has led many users to manually import their wallets. After comprehensively understanding users’ pain points, KuCoin Wallet has truly realized multi-device collaborative operations without the need to import via secret phrases. Users can scan the QR code to log in to the same account on PC and mobile to enjoy a seamless Web3 DApp experience on either end. Users can manage their wallets through mobile in a unified manner, greatly reducing the potential risks caused by importing critical information such as secret phrases online. KuCoin Wallet solves the historical problem of incompatibility between wallets on PC and mobile in the most efficient manner.

A Revolutionary Solution to the Secret Phrase Storage

Tracing back security incidents related to wallet extension, most of them are related to the separate storage of private keys, secret phrases, and other information on the browser side. As such, the KuCoin Wallet has completely abandoned the traditional solution of storing the secret phrase on the browser in favor of unique storage on the mobile end.

The open nature of the software ecosystems makes PCs more susceptible to malware. In order to reduce the risk of malware attacks, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension does not require the import of a secret phrase. Users only need to scan to connect to their PC wallet via WalletConnect to view their assets in real-time. During this process, the PC and mobile wallets are seamlessly connected, and users can log in to their wallets without copying and pasting their secret phrases. KuCoin Wallet avoids the potential risks caused by storing secret phrases on the browser, thereby greatly reducing the risk of leaking secret phrases and maximizing the security of user assets.

Two-Way Encryption Ensures the Security of Assets

KuCoin Wallet users can easily access DApps of various chains on their phones and seamlessly connect to the Web3 network at any time. In addition, the launch of the Chrome Extension allows users to quickly access DApps instead of scanning QR codes one by one to connect to DApps from their PCs.

As a self-custodial wallet, KuCoin Wallet always puts the security of user assets first. Therefore, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension adopts the double-encrypted transmission system of WalletConnect for QR scan connections. Before transmitting any message, the body is securely encrypted with AES-256 and transmitted through a WSS-encrypted long-link protocol. WSS and AES-256 double encryption technology ensure that the transmission process and message content cannot be cracked, greatly ensuring the security of user assets.

Mobile authorization completely eliminates the problem of excessive authorization requests

When using the Chrome Extension to interact with DApps, users will receive a confirmation notification on their mobile apps whenever an in-app signature is involved. This ensures users are informed about sensitive wallet operations and protects against the implicit authorization of malicious websites.

Authorization through mobile is a key security function of KuCoin Wallet. All on-chain operations are uniformly authorized through mobile via biometrics or password. This reduces the risk of interception by malware on the PC, providing users with a more convenient and safer experience, and ensuring the protection of assets. Furthermore, using the Chrome Extension, KuCoin Wallet users can safely and conveniently participate in various decentralized projects and freely experience the Web3 world.

Once launched, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is supported by many DApps from multiple public chains. Among them, KuCoin Community Chain, as an important component of the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem, has realized deep collaboration with KuCoin Wallet. In addition, convenient access to KuCoin Wallet is supported by many projects on the KCC network, including the leading lending protocol Torches Finance, DEX MojitoSwap, and other single token staking protocols. In the future, KuCoin Wallet will continue to cooperate with KCC in depth.

The head of KuCoin Wallet, Jeff, noted, “With the increase of users’ demand and the maturity of project development, crypto wallets on PC have become a key portal for users to experience Web3. Their development cannot be ignored. To create a next-generation and secure browser wallet, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension eliminates potential security risks, such as the leakage of secret phrases through product design. The wallet realizes multi-device integration and eliminates the storage of secret phrases on the browser side. We believe that a mobile + app design provides a safer and stronger operating environment. We believe that this technical solution will deliver higher security to our users. Security-conscious users can look forward to the launch of a hardware wallet connection solution in the future.”

One-Stop Multi-Chain Asset Management

At present, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension supports multi-chain asset management for the Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) networks. Users can send, receive, and store tokens such as ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB.

Users can also view all their NFT assets through the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension. Whether you are a novice or experienced NFT players, KuCoin Wallet supports quick connection to mainstream NFT markets across multiple chains for storage and trading, single and batch purchases, and more. The KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is a one-stop platform for purchasing, storing, and displaying NFTs. The wallet’s simplicity and security make it the ideal choice for all kinds of users. Install KuCoin Wallet Extension on your PC now!

By ensuring multi-dimensional security through a variety of technologies, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension provides PC users with a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem experience and secures asset management. Furthermore, it is a milestone in the development of the KuCoin Wallet, laying a foundation for all-around ecosystem expansion. In the future, KuCoin Wallet will offer a greater variety of products and serve as the most secure, convenient, and powerful portal for users to experience Web3!

About KuCoin Wallet

KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables them to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the world of Web3 for all crypto users.

Join us

Website: kuwallet.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KuWallet

Medium: https://medium.com/@KuWallet

Telegram: https://t.me/kuwallet

Discord: https://discord.gg/958cKHaG2m

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

