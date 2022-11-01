ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV0Gr_0iuFErpx00

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/

Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are so excited to develop this highly anticipated community,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. “Kensington Ridge will offer a world-class experience for active adults, with resort-style indoor and outdoor amenities to enjoy, and the opportunity to personalize a new home to make it uniquely theirs.”

A total of 611 single family homes from Del Webb’s consumer-inspired GenYou™ collection will be available, allowing buyers to design their perfect home at Kensington Ridge. Focused on livability and flexibility to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space. Prices are expected to start in the $400s.

The community will also feature a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse on a 43-acre lake with life-enhancing amenities, including a beach area, dock for fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, walking paths, a community garden, event lawn, and gazebos and benches to enjoy the surrounding views. It is also adjacent to Kensington Metropark, a 4,481-acre recreational facility with a year-round variety of outdoor activities for all ages.

Kensington Ridge by Del Webb is located at Centennial Dr and S Milford Rd, Milford, Michigan 48381. Interested buyers are encouraged to join the VIP interest list to be the first to hear about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, pricing, special events, promotions, the future grand opening and more. Please visit www.delwebb.com/kensingtonridge, or call (248) 920-9130.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/

CONTACT: For Media Inquiries

Macey Kessler

office: 404.978.6414

macey.kessler@pultegroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE SENIORS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: PulteGroup, Inc.

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 1

Related
99.1 WFMK

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan

Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s full steam ahead now for the St. Joseph Youth Sports complex!. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the St. Joseph Township Planning Commission approved the site plans for the complex, which would be located at the corner of Maiden Lane and Hollywood Road, at a meeting Tuesday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Club 93.7

This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States

One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Live amongst the dunes: Three-level home with Lake Michigan beach access hits market for $1.15M

HOLLAND, MI - A home located in a private setting nestled in the wooded dunes of Forest Beach with deeded Lake Michigan beach access recently hit the market for $1.15 million. Conveniently located between Holland and Saugatuck, this four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home at 4706 Forest Ridge Drive in Laketown Township is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes from around the state are showcased every Wednesday.
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy