Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/

Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are so excited to develop this highly anticipated community,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. “Kensington Ridge will offer a world-class experience for active adults, with resort-style indoor and outdoor amenities to enjoy, and the opportunity to personalize a new home to make it uniquely theirs.”

A total of 611 single family homes from Del Webb’s consumer-inspired GenYou™ collection will be available, allowing buyers to design their perfect home at Kensington Ridge. Focused on livability and flexibility to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space. Prices are expected to start in the $400s.

The community will also feature a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse on a 43-acre lake with life-enhancing amenities, including a beach area, dock for fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, walking paths, a community garden, event lawn, and gazebos and benches to enjoy the surrounding views. It is also adjacent to Kensington Metropark, a 4,481-acre recreational facility with a year-round variety of outdoor activities for all ages.

Kensington Ridge by Del Webb is located at Centennial Dr and S Milford Rd, Milford, Michigan 48381. Interested buyers are encouraged to join the VIP interest list to be the first to hear about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, pricing, special events, promotions, the future grand opening and more. Please visit www.delwebb.com/kensingtonridge, or call (248) 920-9130.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/

CONTACT: For Media Inquiries

Macey Kessler

office: 404.978.6414

macey.kessler@pultegroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE SENIORS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: PulteGroup, Inc.

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM