Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
DTE will end coal use sooner and build more clean energy, but critics remain
Michigan’s largest electric utility will hasten its retirement of coal-burning power plants and its investment in both more battery storage and 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy as part of its latest 15-year plan filed with state regulators. DTE Energy submitted the required update to its integrated resource plan Nov....
$1.3M in road grants awarded for large biomedical research developments in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON, MI – Road improvements needed for large medical research developments in Muskegon County have received $1.3 million in state funding. A $630,000 grant announced Friday, Nov. 4, will assist in the development of a new site in the city of Muskegon for Northern Biomedical Research, which is moving from Norton Shores and plans to add 87 jobs.
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Turtles caught in Kalamazoo River oil spill living longer after rehabilitation
Long-term survival of turtles covered in oil during the 2010 Kalamazoo River pipeline rupture disaster was proven to be improved by efforts to clean and rehabilitate them. Recently published scientific research showed how time spent by volunteers scrubbing oil from wild turtles with toothbrushes and cotton swabs, using little dabs of Dawn dish soap, increased the survival rates of those slicked with low-grade crude in the Kalamazoo River oil spill catastrophe. Northern map turtles that spent the winter in rehabilitation survived even longer, the study found.
66% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID level and only 28 counties at a medium level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange).
Inside the cleanup: New PFAS treatment begins at Wurtsmith
OSCODA, MI — Dave Winn is tired of toxic foam on his property. Winn, a General Motors retiree who lives in Shelby Township, wants to move permanently to his up north retirement house on Van Etten Lake in Oscoda. But Winn doesn’t feel comfortable putting all his eggs in...
Some Michigan households getting up to $575 for heating bills
LANSING, MI – Nearly 210,000 Michigan households are getting a check this month to help offset heating bills. Payments are going out to those who received Home Heating Credits in 2021. Households with seniors, those with disabilities and children under 5 years old are receiving $575. All other eligible...
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
corpmagazine.com
Perdue Farms Plans $27 Million Investment in Oceana County Facility
GRAND RAPIDS and SHELBY, Mich. — Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Shelby, Michigan The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
Where to expect significant construction projects in Grand Rapids in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – New sidewalks and ADA ramps, reconfiguring an intersection into a roundabout, and underground utility work are among some of the road projects planned next year in the heart of Grand Rapids. With colder weather consistently moving into the forecast, city crews are nearing the end...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful
A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
