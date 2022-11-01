ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyline Launches Industry-First Tire Tread Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA 2022

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/

Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

Measuring tire tread wear currently requires dedicated analog or digital tools that technicians use to physically measure each tire groove. This painfully slow and tedious process is a breeding ground for measurement inconsistencies and data-entry errors that cost tire retailers hundreds of millions of dollars every year and can put drivers’ safety at risk.

Anyline’s groundbreaking Tire Tread Scanner works by simply pointing the camera of any standard mobile device at the tire tread to be measured. Using state-of-the-art computer vision and AI, a 3D model of each tread is created, resulting in a precise digital measurement that can be instantly stored and shared with customers. The solution can be integrated into workforce or consumer-facing apps, meaning that tire technicians and customers alike can start scanning tire treads without training and receive consistent, objective results.

“Digitization has revolutionized automotive safety standards in the last decade, yet tire maintenance has stubbornly remained in the analog-age,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder, Anyline. “The consequences are severe. According to the NHTSA, there were over 11,000 accidents on U.S. roads in the last year as a direct result of tire failures. At Anyline, we are replacing outdated manual measurements with digital data capture to make tire inspections easier, faster and safer for drivers.”

Anyline entered the automotive market in 2020 with the launch of a pioneering tire DOT/TIN scanner. Created in partnership with Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, this solution enabled its technicians to digitally capture vital tire data in seconds, with far greater accuracy.

“We are excited for what Anyline is working on next, as they continue to push the boundaries of what can be done with mobile data capture technology,” said Tom Williams, CXO, Discount Tire.

Anyline is ready to apply its mobile measurement technology to use cases within the automotive sector, as well as other industries such as retail, logistics and healthcare. Allowing users to measure and read anything with just a mobile device, will seamlessly connect the physical and digital worlds, enabling the datafication of everything.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by leading manufacturers and retailers across the automotive aftermarket to scan tire sidewall and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled TPMS.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline’s mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations.

For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/

CONTACT: Stacy Tung

stacy@ketnergroup.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA FRANCE UNITED STATES EUROPE AUSTRIA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE OTHER RETAIL SPECIALTY APPS/APPLICATIONS GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL OTHER AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TIRES & RUBBER

SOURCE: Anyline

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

