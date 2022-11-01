Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office, Empowering Businesses of All Sizes To Improve Their Customer and Employee Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added advanced call flow capabilities to the Ooma Office business communications service, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve their customer and employee experience.

Ooma today announced new call flow features for its Ooma Office business phone service, including Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out, which increases the accuracy of the manager’s dashboard in tracking agent availability and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ooma Office Pro Plus, the top service plan, now offers five new capabilities:

Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out. Agents assigned to answer phones in a call queue can log in and log out of that queue using the Ooma Office desktop app, giving them more control over their availability and enabling managers to have more accurate insight into staffing levels.

Agents assigned to answer phones in a call queue can log in and log out of that queue using the Ooma Office desktop app, giving them more control over their availability and enabling managers to have more accurate insight into staffing levels. Shared Voicemail Boxes. A ring group, such as a sales or service team, now has a dedicated voicemail box that can be accessed by everyone on the team, improving response time in comparison to voicemails going to just one member of the team.

A ring group, such as a sales or service team, now has a dedicated voicemail box that can be accessed by everyone on the team, improving response time in comparison to voicemails going to just one member of the team. Virtual Receptionist Scheduling. Admins can create up to five routing rules for Virtual Receptionists, each with its own custom audio greeting, call selection menu and actions, and time of day and day of week schedules, to accommodate the needs of a business that wants calls to be handled differently depending on the time of day or day of the week.

Admins can create up to five routing rules for Virtual Receptionists, each with its own custom audio greeting, call selection menu and actions, and time of day and day of week schedules, to accommodate the needs of a business that wants calls to be handled differently depending on the time of day or day of the week. Transfer Calls to External Lines. Virtual Receptionists and Ring Groups can now be programmed to send calls to an external number outside the business, such as an insurance agent moving customer claim calls to a corporate call center or a towing service connecting after-hours callers to a manager’s mobile phone.

Virtual Receptionists and Ring Groups can now be programmed to send calls to an external number outside the business, such as an insurance agent moving customer claim calls to a corporate call center or a towing service connecting after-hours callers to a manager’s mobile phone. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration. Sales and support teams who operate inside Dynamics 365 no longer need to leave the CRM platform to place or receive calls. Also, customer data automatically pops up for incoming calls and Dynamics 365 automatically creates tasks for each call.

Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ) is designed to meet the communications needs of small and mid-sized businesses through a curated set of features. The service is offered in three plans:

Ooma Office Essentials at $19.95 per user per month

Ooma Office Pro at $24.95 per user per month

Ooma Office Pro Plus at $29.95 per user per month

(Prices are exclusive of applicable taxes and fees)

In addition to all the features of Ooma Office Essentials and Ooma Office Pro, Ooma Office Pro Plus ( www.ooma.com/office/pro-plus/ ) provides the new advanced call flow capabilities on top of existing features that include Call Queueing, Hot Desking and Salesforce Integration.

“These powerful new call flow capabilities create a better employee and customer experience by optimizing call center staffing, driving quicker responses to voice messages, expanding virtual receptionist options during both business and after-business hours, and supporting one of the most popular CRM tools,” said Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma. “And we aren’t done! Our engineering and product teams are hard at work on additional features we will be adding to Ooma Office Pro Plus in the months ahead.”

To learn more about Ooma Office, go to https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to the functionality, features and performance of Ooma Office Pro Plus. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 filed on April 8, 2022, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

