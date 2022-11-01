ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office, Empowering Businesses of All Sizes To Improve Their Customer and Employee Experience

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVraX_0iuFEmfY00

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added advanced call flow capabilities to the Ooma Office business communications service, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve their customer and employee experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005491/en/

Ooma today announced new call flow features for its Ooma Office business phone service, including Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out, which increases the accuracy of the manager’s dashboard in tracking agent availability and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ooma Office Pro Plus, the top service plan, now offers five new capabilities:

  • Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out. Agents assigned to answer phones in a call queue can log in and log out of that queue using the Ooma Office desktop app, giving them more control over their availability and enabling managers to have more accurate insight into staffing levels.
  • Shared Voicemail Boxes. A ring group, such as a sales or service team, now has a dedicated voicemail box that can be accessed by everyone on the team, improving response time in comparison to voicemails going to just one member of the team.
  • Virtual Receptionist Scheduling. Admins can create up to five routing rules for Virtual Receptionists, each with its own custom audio greeting, call selection menu and actions, and time of day and day of week schedules, to accommodate the needs of a business that wants calls to be handled differently depending on the time of day or day of the week.
  • Transfer Calls to External Lines. Virtual Receptionists and Ring Groups can now be programmed to send calls to an external number outside the business, such as an insurance agent moving customer claim calls to a corporate call center or a towing service connecting after-hours callers to a manager’s mobile phone.
  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration. Sales and support teams who operate inside Dynamics 365 no longer need to leave the CRM platform to place or receive calls. Also, customer data automatically pops up for incoming calls and Dynamics 365 automatically creates tasks for each call.

Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ) is designed to meet the communications needs of small and mid-sized businesses through a curated set of features. The service is offered in three plans:

  • Ooma Office Essentials at $19.95 per user per month
  • Ooma Office Pro at $24.95 per user per month
  • Ooma Office Pro Plus at $29.95 per user per month

(Prices are exclusive of applicable taxes and fees)

In addition to all the features of Ooma Office Essentials and Ooma Office Pro, Ooma Office Pro Plus ( www.ooma.com/office/pro-plus/ ) provides the new advanced call flow capabilities on top of existing features that include Call Queueing, Hot Desking and Salesforce Integration.

“These powerful new call flow capabilities create a better employee and customer experience by optimizing call center staffing, driving quicker responses to voice messages, expanding virtual receptionist options during both business and after-business hours, and supporting one of the most popular CRM tools,” said Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma. “And we aren’t done! Our engineering and product teams are hard at work on additional features we will be adding to Ooma Office Pro Plus in the months ahead.”

To learn more about Ooma Office, go to https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to the functionality, features and performance of Ooma Office Pro Plus. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 filed on April 8, 2022, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005491/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma

press@ooma.com

650-566-6693INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Robison at Ooma

ir@ooma.com

650-300-1480

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE TECHNOLOGY VOIP MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Ooma, Inc.

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Orion Group’s Facilities Maintenance Business Launches Alder and Expands Capabilities in Interior Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has launched Alder, a tech-enabled facility services provider headquartered in New York City. Alder is the second interior facility services company and fourth company overall to join Orion’s Facilities Maintenance (FM) business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005629/en/ Alder connects commercial customers seeking facility services to a wide array of vendors through a dynamic, web-based software. The Alder network includes hundreds of pre-vetted service providers across 70 different service lines in 40+ metro areas worldwide. Alder’s easy-to-use software and dedicated account management team create a seamless and simple process for facility managers to procure any scheduled or on-demand service. Alder is also dedicated to helping generate growth for local and national service providers by sourcing reliable customers and automating invoicing work to reduce administrative burden.
The Associated Press

Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations

America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
getnews.info

Six Advantages of Investing in Remote Work Tools for a Business According to Realtimecampaign.com

Recent global events meant companies needed to support remote workers to remain productive when physical offices closed. Many organizations and team members discovered the remote work model was more efficient and productive. As a result, today many businesses operate fully or partially remotely, requiring technologies that support a secure and collaborative cloud environment. Discover six advantages of investing in remote work tools for one’s business.
The Associated Press

Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE
getnews.info

WAINLUX laser brings the new advanced laser engraving and cutting machine 2022

WAINLUX specializes in the development, manufacture and sales of laser engraving machines, providing a variety of high-performance, intelligent laser engraving machines for a wide range of industries and more engraving enthusiasts and product designers. We have been committed to promoting the upgrading of laser engraving machines, allowing people from all walks of life to use their imagination and turn their creativity into reality.
TechCrunch

MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service

As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Daversa Partners Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award Presented by Business Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications Department has won the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community. Having worked alongside VC and PE firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Bling Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Bessemer, TPG, KKR, and Blackstone, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 tech companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the...
TechCrunch

Applications security startup Apiiro pulls in $100M Series B from A-list investors

What is attracting this kind of investment in a time when investors otherwise are in a period of belt tightening?. The company is working to help developers and security operations find and solve issues that could result in vulnerabilities, and do so in a proactive manner, says company co-founder and CEO Idan Plotnik.
getnews.info

Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs

Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
The Associated Press

Introducing Gloat Hiring: A Landmark Evolution of the Workforce Agility Platform to Support the Future of Internal and External Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility and pioneers of the AI-powered Talent Marketplace, today announced the introduction of Gloat Hiring, a signature expansion to the Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to integrate internal mobility models with talent acquisition campaigns. Built on the same technology designed to break down functional silos and understand the competencies, skills, and roles of a company’s existing workforce, Gloat Hiring extends these capabilities to efficiently tap into external talent and optimize staffing and recruiting models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005407/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering

The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
TechCrunch

Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture

Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
The Associated Press

Rocket Lab Successfully Deploys 152nd Satellite

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA Inc, (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully launched its 32 nd Electron mission to deploy its 152 nd satellite to orbit, a science payload for the Swedish National Space Agency. The MATS satellite was deployed to its 585km circular orbit by Electron following lift-off at 17:27 UTC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005596/en/ Lift-off of Rocket Lab’s 32nd Electron mission, Catch Me If You Can (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Great Response & Reviews For Success Formula

Internet Marketers & Affiliates from around the world have successfully promoted AND made hundreds of sales from “Success Formula – Ecom Mastery”. The word is out and the product is LIVE get your copy now or become an affiliate and earn 60% commission on every sale. Welcome...
CBS San Francisco

Uber stock surges after company says it's not feeling the effects of inflation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – Rideshare company Uber says its stock surged Tuesday after the company said there is little evidence that Americans are pulling back on hailing rides or ordering food deliveries despite soaring inflation."Cities are reopening, travel is building, and more broadly a continued shift of consumer spending from retail back to services," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "We've seen these trends continue into the fourth quarter with October tracking to be our best month ever for mobility and total company gross bookings."The company expects fourth-quarter gross bookings to rise 23% to 27% from last year, totaling $30 billion...
The Associated Press

Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Aurora Promotes Nolan Shenai to Serve as General Counsel

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) announced the appointment of Nolan Shenai as General Counsel. Shenai previously served as Aurora’s Interim General Counsel from June 2022 and Deputy General Counsel from August 2020. Shenai has more than 15 years of experience as a practicing attorney, including almost a decade in the automotive and autonomous vehicle industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005573/en/ Nolan Shenai, General Counsel at Aurora (Photo: Aurora)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy