Rent. launches TikTok advertising platform to drive property awareness and reach new audiences.

 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Today Rent., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multi and single family rentals industry, announced the release of its automated TikTok marketing solution to enable property managers to dramatically increase the awareness of their properties among key renter segments.

“At Rent. we are focused on simplifying the rental experience and connecting the right people with the right property, at the right time,” said CEO, Jon Ziglar. “We recognized that TikTok is not only the fastest growing social media platform, but also increasingly one of the primary destinations to get information and recommendations, with almost half of TikTok users saying the platform informs their purchase decisions. Enabling our clients to quickly and efficiently access new audiences through this critical channel has been a key goal over the past months. RentSocial. for TikTok is a scalable solution that drives meaningful traffic to properties, and is an essential component in the toolkit of the modern multifamily marketer. With this release, Rent. becomes the only broad-based listing service to provide a TikTok marketing solution for the multifamily industry.”

The TikTok audience is large–with over 138 million U.S. users monthly–and growing faster than any other social platform. The demographics of the platform are aging up, too; according to Commscore, TikTok now reaches 29.5% of U.S. 20-29 year olds and 16.4% of U.S. 30-39 year olds. Nearly 60% of GenZ are TikTok users, and at over 25 hours per month, time spent on TikTok far exceeds that of any other social media application.

The TikTok solution is turn-key for clients looking to address new audiences. For companies already listing on the Rent. network, existing content can be leveraged to seamlessly create TikTok videos and quickly stand up new campaigns–with no effort required from the client. The full-service campaigns are managed by Rent. and leverage the Rent. first-party consumer data to drive channel strategy and inform audience targeting.

“With all the changes in privacy policies and audience limitations across various marketing platforms, we know it has become increasingly difficult for some of our clients to reach audiences efficiently at scale,” said Kathy Neumann, CMO. “And that’s where Rent. can help. Our marketing solutions are powered by our own first-party data, collected through the over 50 million monthly in-market home seekers we see each month across the Rent. Network. This allows Rent. to add meaningful value to those clients who list with us. It is common for our clients to see up to a 50X lift in efficiency when running campaigns with us versus running on their own or executing with a siloed, multi-vendor approach, in large part due to the power of our first-party data-driven targeting. This really allows our clients to reach audiences at scale and to get more for their investment.”

Rent. will be attending OpTech 2022 in Las Vegas, NV November 1-3 and will be demonstrating their new TikTok offering in booth 927.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chat bots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.

